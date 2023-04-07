Why brands love Angel Reese—and other female college athletes

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

The recent NCAA women’s basketball championship, attracting a record audience, may have planted the seeds of a lasting rivalry between the team’s top stars, LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa State’s Caitlin Clark. On the court, that could translate into a Magic Johnson versus Larry Bird-style competition that stretches over many seasons and benefits the entire sport. But off court, Reese has the advantage in a different sort of contest: the one for marketing deals. According to a report from SponsorUnited, a sports and entertainment business research firm, the six-foot-three junior has made at least 17 such deals—more than any other college hoops player, male or female. A somewhat dubious controversy about Reese’s taunting Clark as the game wound down—“classless,” according to critics, a charge that came freighted with racial double standards, as Reese is Black, Clark is white, and the latter’s similar taunts seemed to draw far less attention—nearly overshadowed the significance of the moment for Reese and her sport in general. While it may be an oversimplification to declare a breakthrough for women’s basketball (which has seen its popularity rise steadily for years), this year’s championship drew 9.9 million viewers on ESPN (and peaked at 12.6, factoring in digital platforms), compared to a previous high of 8.1 million on CBS way back in the pre-Web days of 1992. The men’s championship, though it had a larger audience, posted record-low viewership. The women’s game has momentum—and brands have taken notice. That matters because it coincides with what unquestionably has been a watershed year for the relationship between college athletes and brands. Thanks to a change in NCAA rules, approved in 2021, college athletes can now enter “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) deals to endorse or work with companies and brands; previously, they were barred from paid marketing and promotional arrangements to protect an “amateur” spirit. (That’s why even the Nike deal with Michael Jordan, a sports-marketing landmark depicted in the new movie Air, had to wait for Jordan to go pro.) Now a college star like Reese can, say, plug TurboTax on her Instagram feed in the middle of the Final Four.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Brands, not surprisingly, have been enthusiastic about working with young athletes, and NIL deals (basically, shorthand for paid endorsements) have proliferated rapidly across college sports. Women’s basketball, turns out, has been one of the most robust and fast-growing categories, according to SponsorUnited founder and CEO Bob Lynch. (That’s part of a wider growth of interest and investment in women’s sports.) During the 2021-22 school year, 78 brands did deals with individual women players; this year that more than doubled, to 168. “And I think you’re going to see it accelerate even more,” Lynch says, given this year’s ratings and the cultural splash. Top brands making such deals with female college athletes include Bumble, Dunkin’, Wingstop, and Degree. Reese’s deals—partners include JanSport, Bose, Coach, Sonic, McDonald’s and Xfinity—added up to an estimated $390,000 for 2023, just after the finals. That likely has risen since, as Reese’s social media following has spiked since LSU’s win (and the taunting controversy). Social presence is deeply intertwined with an athlete’s perceived influence and value to brands. According to Lynch, Reese’s total following on social media has grown from about 180,000 last September to well over 2.6 million as of April 5. Sports business data firm On3 now estimates her annual sponsor payday at $875,000. That leaves Reese second only to Haley and Hanna Cavinder, blonde sisters who play for the University of Miami and are popularly known as the Cavinder twins; they have fewer known NIL deals, but 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and are said to be on track to make more than $900,000 apiece this year. Clark’s social media following has also grown, and she has at least seven brand partnerships, with Buick, Bose, and Nike, among others.

Lynch points out a couple more factors shaping the NIL boom, especially in women’s athletics. One is generational: Just like any other college student, these athletes have grown up with influencers and social media stars, from the Kardashians to MrBeast, as part of pop culture. “It’s not foreign to them,” he says. The other factor is specific to female athletes: Across all the sport and entertainment categories that SponsorUnited tracks, women get higher engagement on their social media posts. (Half of the college athletes with the most NIL deals are female, according to SponsorUnited.) Reese surely benefits from these larger trends, but she also stands out from the pack. She was not only the tournament’s official Most Outstanding Player, but she became its unofficial breakout star. A forward who racks up double-doubles, she loves the color pink, plays in long eyelashes, and embraces the nickname “Bayou Barbie.” (And there is, of course, merch.) At the same time, she’s poised and fearless on the court and off—as she demonstrated in response to the taunting kerfuffle. “I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too ‘hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. That’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight.” (Clark has since bluntly stated that “trash talk” is part of the game, and she does not think Reese deserved any criticism.) It’s a distinct persona that plenty of brands seem to find irresistible.

And Reese seems more than ready to play. Apart from her existing NIL deals and Bayou Barbie merch, she has said, for example, that she’d like to work with Rhianna’s beauty and fashion juggernaut Fenty. But for now, presumably, she can take a break and bask in LSU’s championship—well, and participate in a promotion for Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s. Just all part of the game.