These plant-based meats don’t need to be refrigerated

If you’re looking to buy a plant-based protein at the grocery store, you’d probably beeline for the frozen section. Products like Beyond Meat burgers or Daring chicken strips live in refrigerated cases or on freezer shelves. But some new products are looking to compete in a totally different area: on the regular shelves, next to canned and dried goods.

On shelves next to tuna and Spam, you might find products like luncheon-style meat (essentially a Spam alternative) and plant-based tuna. From unMeat, these are just one company’s creative spin on plant-based offerings: selling proteins that are shelf stable. [Photo: courtesy Century Pacific Food] Shelf-stable proteins have long been an option for consumers, most commonly through canned products like fish or Spam. Shelf-stable seafood sales have even grown recently, with U.S. canned seafood seeing a 9.7% increase, to $2.7 billion, in 2022. Part of that rise has come from the growing popularity of tinned fish, but consumers also reportedly stocked up on shelf-stable proteins during the pandemic, and also reach for them due to inflation. “We’ve been in canned food for a long time,” says Gregory Banzon, CEO of Century Pacific Food, a Philippines-based company that produces canned fish and meat. “Most people think [of proteins as] frozen or chilled, and that’s obviously a majority, but there is a significant segment that continues to eat food out of a can.” The company was founded in 2013, and in 2020 launched the unMeat brand, which also makes frozen offerings of plant-based burgers and nuggets alongside its shelf-stable fare; its products are primarily soy based. UnMeat launched in the U.S. in April 2022, and in Walmarts nationwide in January 2023. Already, Banzon says unMeat is averaging 160% sales growth quarter-over-quarter since April 2022.

[Photo: courtesy Century Pacific Food] While other companies started building up the category of frozen plant-based meats, Banzon says Century Pacific Food thought about how it could build up the shelf-stable plant-based offerings in the same way, and hopefully reach “flexitarian” customers, who still eat meat but are trying to reduce their consumption. Globally, canned seafood and meats are particularly popular in regions of Asia and Africa. Offering canned products can also allow plant-based proteins, which tend to come at a premium price, to be more in line with existing canned meat and seafood prices. unMeat’s luncheon-style meat (which is sold in cans like Spam) retails at Walmart for $3.58, the same price as Spam. Some of those savings come from the logistics of shipping shelf-stable products versus those that require a cold chain. Moving a refrigerated shipping container can cost double the price of an unrefrigerated one, Banzon says, and refrigerated containers tend to fit less product. Refrigerated delivery trucks also emit more greenhouse gas emissions than unrefrigerated ones. The cold supply chain doesn’t reach everywhere around the world, either. That limitation is something Damian Felchlin, cofounder of High Time Foods, a Boston-based company that makes a shelf-stable plant-based chicken out of wheat and pea protein, says he and his cofounder were focused on. “More than 3 billion people globally do not have reliable electricity,” he says. “Chefs in India were like, if you want to sell me any kind of food, it has to be shelf stable.”

High Time Foods’ plant-based chicken needs to be rehydrated, not unlike textured vegetable protein, a dehydrated soy protein sold by companies like Bob’s Red Mill. Felchlin says, though, that their product rehydrates more quickly, has more flavor, and can more easily bind together to form patties or nuggets. High Time Foods and unMeat aren’t the only shelf-stable plant-based proteins; other companies have ventured into vegan Spam, tuna alternatives, and meatless crumbles. [Photo: High Time Foods] High Time Foods is currently available in 12 Boston restaurants, and is talking to colleges about being offered in their cafeterias. The company is also looking into food banks and disaster relief, where its shelf-stable product would help organizations avoid the need to refrigerate. It’s also talking to food companies and chefs in Nigeria, India, and Mexico, where it hopes to fill a protein gap, particularly for those without reliable refrigeration. Down the line, it may sell direct to consumer or through retail as well. Still, that shelf stable aspect has been appealing in the United States too. “Even restaurants in the U.S. are quite glad they don’t need another refrigerated product,” Felchlin says. “Their refrigerator is already pretty full, and it costs more money to refrigerate. This product you can put on a random shelf and you know it’s not going to go bad for 12 months; it can reduce their stress level and their expenses.”

[Photo: High Time Foods] Both High Time Foods and unMeat noted how the most prevalent plant-based proteins have tended to be very North American-centric—burgers, nuggets, and so on—and how they hope to change that. “For us to be able to democratize the consumption of plant-based foods, I think we need to provide the variety by way of protein types and flavors,” Banzon says. “It has to be affordable, it has to be well distributed and accessible. If you do that, then you give consumers an option to go plant based.”