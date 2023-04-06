So, why is anyone paying for Twitter Blue, anyway?

More than 400,000 people have signed on to Twitter Blue , the $8-per-month subscription that CEO Elon Musk launched late last year. That not-insignificant total comes despite mass confusion over the social media giant’s verified blue check mark program.

Musk had previously tweeted that users who had been verified under the old program—celebrities, public officials, journalists, and the like—would lose their so-called legacy blue check mark on April 1 unless they signed up for Twitter Blue. But that hasn’t happened; instead, the blue check program has combined Twitter Blue subscribers and those who were previously verified. The end result is something akin to walking into a fire station where some people are actual firefighters and others have simply bought a firefighter costume at a Halloween store.

So, given all the ongoing confusion, what do those 400,000 (a figure that comes from Berlin-based software developer Travis Brown) actually get out of Twitter Blue?

For social media expert Janet Machuka, who has had a blue check under the old system for five years, the added features—especially the ability to create longer videos with reduced ads—looked enticing enough to subscribe.