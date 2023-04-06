How parking lots across the U.S. are being turned into housing

Right now, there are probably between 700 million and 2 billion parking places in the U.S. But the sea of American parking lots is slowly shrinking.

In Los Angeles County, for example, parking took up around 200 square miles of land in 2010—an area larger than Denver—including nearly 10 million off-street, nonresidential spaces. Since then, nearly 20,000 parking spaces have been sold for redevelopment, a small but still meaningful amount. Many former parking lots are turning into housing. (Some are also becoming parks, in cities including Dallas and Detroit; in San Diego, part of one parking lot has been restored to a salt marsh.) And as cities realize that they’ve built more parking than they need, dozens have eliminated parking requirements in new buildings. In California, any new construction near public transit no longer has to include parking. That means there’s room for more apartments, and rents can be lower. Here are nine recent parking lot transformations. [Photo: Grubb Properties] Charlotte, North Carolina: Link Apartments Montford Built at a former office park with large parking lots, this development renovated the offices, and then repurposed the parking lots for new housing. After the first two phases of construction, there are 553 new housing units. “By purchasing the office buildings and then rezoning the land for multifamily use, we essentially got the land for free,” says Emily Ethridge, communications director for the developer, Grubb Properties. “This is particularly powerful in urbanizing parts of cities like this one where land is expensive. In these areas, surface parking is a very poor use of that precious resource.”

[Photo: Jonathan Ramirez Archlenz Photography/courtesy KFA Architecture] Los Angeles: Howard and Irene Levine Senior Community In West Los Angeles, an underused parking lot owned by the city’s Department of Transportation has been turned into apartments for low-income or homeless seniors. The six-story building, designed by KFA Architecture for Mercy Housing of California, has open, light-filled corridors and community spaces, including a deck with a view of the Hollywood Hills. It’s within walking distance of stores, transit, and medical clinics, but also has underground parking. [Photo: Craig Cozart/courtesy David Baker Architects] San Francisco: Mason on Mariposa Built on a sprawling 3.4-acre parking lot at the base of San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, this development includes a mixed-use building and two apartment buildings, with a total of nearly 300 market-rate units. A publicly accessible green space runs through the middle of the buildings, and the site also includes repair and makerspaces for the neighborhood. [Photo: Olivier Koning/courtesy WCIT Architecture] Honolulu: Nohona Hale A tiny, underutilized parking lot in Honolulu’s Kaka’ako neighborhood is now a 16-story high-rise with 111 studio apartments, each with private outdoor space. It’s designed to provide affordable housing in an area that’s quickly gentrifying, with units available to residents earning between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income.

[Image: courtesy Panoramic Interests] Berkeley, California: 1752 Shattuck While buildings on former parking lots often add new underground parking, this 68-unit apartment building in Berkeley will be car free, with parking only for bikes. (The neighborhood, next to the university campus, has a Walk Score of 98 out of 100; with multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and a subway station nearby, it’s easy to survive without a car.) The seven-story building, designed by Panoramic Interests, replaces both a parking lot and a former car service station. [Image: courtesy Passero Associates] Rochester, New York: Center City Courtyard In downtown Rochester, a parking lot that covered an entire block will be replaced by a five-story affordable apartment building with 161 units designed for residents who are low-income or were recently homeless. A courtyard will have raised beds for growing vegetables, picnic areas, a dog park, and other outdoor amenities. Construction is expected to begin later this year after the project gets final funding from the state. Image: courtesy GGLO] Shoreline, Washington: Shoreline Place In the Seattle suburb of Shoreline, a former mall surrounded by a sea of parking is being converted into a walkable new neighborhood with stores, restaurants, more than 1,300 housing units, and new community space.

[Photo: Anice Hoachlander/courtesy Hickok Cole] Washington, D.C.: The Corcoran Built on a former ZipCar parking lot, this six-story mixed-use building is designed to fit in with historic brick buildings nearby. There’s commercial space on the ground floor and 35 apartments above. [Image: Montgomery Sisam Architects] Hamilton, Ontario: Passive House Modular Housing This modular building is being built in an off-site factory and will soon be assembled at the location—a tight parking lot squeezed between two other buildings in Hamilton, a city near Toronto. Despite the area’s freezing winters, the building will use little heat (and almost no air-conditioning in the summer), thanks to Passive House construction. The number of projects like these will likely keep growing, says Etienne Lefebvre, communications coordinator for Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for better parking policy. “I think we’re on the precipice of a sea change,” he says. “There’s a huge interest in walkability. We’re in a housing crisis. There’s multiple factors putting pressure on cities to do something with their parking lots.”