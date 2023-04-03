Report: McDonald’s layoffs loom as some corporate employees told to work from home

A new report from The Wall Street Journal says McDonald’s is preparing to announce layoffs across its corporate workforce this week. Last week, McDonald’s reportedly sent an email to U.S. and some international employees instructing them to work from home from Monday to Wednesday this week. The reason? “During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the email said.

Fast Company has reached out to McDonald’s for comment on the rumored layoff plan. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

The burger chain wouldn’t tell the Journal how many of its staff it planned to lay off, but its global workforce currently stands at around 150,000. That’s already well below the 205,000 employees it had in 2019, after a round of layoffs the company made in 2018. In 2017, McDonald’s had around 235,000 employees.

The impending layoffs aren’t totally out of the blue. In January, McDonald’s warned that by April it would make “difficult” decisions about current corporate employee levels. Given that the Easter holiday weekend begins Friday, McDonald’s says it is aware employees may be traveling for personal reasons this week, which is a reason it gave for saying layoff announcements may be delivered virtually.