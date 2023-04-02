15 useful ChatGPT prompts for startups

We aren’t quite at the point where artificial intelligence can run an entire business, but the new wave of AI tools is getting close. That is especially true for nascent startups, where AI tools can be invaluable in the race to get a new company up and running. Tools like ChatGPT can help perform tasks ranging from writing blog posts, researching competitors, finding a domain name, and even practicing for media interviews.

So many startups are about disruption, and tools such as ChatGPT apply machine smarts to streamline and simplify the business of sorting out problems big and small, using knowledge gleaned from analyzing millions of business-related documents already in existence. Startups from the fields of health, education, and PR are already benefiting from this new approach to business.

How to use ChatGPT to write a business plan

Prompt: Write a business plan for my startup that sells music to cats

Result: Our startup, MeowTunes, aims to offer a unique product to a niche market by selling music specifically tailored to cats. Our goal is to provide cat owners with an enjoyable and relaxing experience for their feline friends through music that is scientifically designed to appeal to their senses. Our music will be available through a subscription-based model, accessible through various streaming platforms and our website. With a passionate team and a solid business plan, we believe MeowTunes has the potential to become a successful and profitable business . . . We look forward to providing a one-of-a-kind music experience for cats and their owners.