Goodbye Silicon Valley, hello . . . Arlington?

As firms from startups to Big Tech continue to lay off workers by the tens of thousands, the Pentagon and its defense contractors see a once-in-a-generation chance to fill their ranks with tech talent—and newly unemployed workers aren’t opposed to the industry switch.

According to a recent survey by Morning Consult, one-third of tech workers say they are more likely than they were a year ago to consider working for the military-industrial complex, and nearly half of tech workers are reportedly okay with their work being used on the battlefield.

Mike Kanaan, a U.S. Air Force fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and a prominent defense technology commentator, says the survey “quantitatively affirms” a shift he’s sensed for months. Last November, when Kanaan wrote a LinkedIn post calling on laid-off tech workers to consider defense jobs, he received a slew of messages from interested workers—many of whom had no government or defense experience—asking where to find government job postings. “And that was just characteristically new,” he says.

That gives military recruiters a rare window of opportunity to snap up tech talent. “These people have lost their livelihoods; they can’t wait a year to find a new job, so we have to seize on that moment,” Kanaan says. “The faster you move, you create this nice, virtuous cycle where others are seeing the stories of people being hired in government, and then they will apply.”