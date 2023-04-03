Why is Gen Z always talking about Target on social media?

Kallie Davis and Jenna Wood are the self-proclaimed queens of Target. Their TikTok, Best Of Target , started as a pandemic project in April of 2020, before Bullseye even had an account. “We both naturally love Target.” says Davis, who is in her early twenties. “The brand is something that we always had a passion for. I mean, on a Friday night, I would love to go walking in Target with my husband or even by myself. It’s kind of like therapy to shop there.”

In around six weeks, the pair gained 75,000 followers by creating organic, unsponsored content showcasing their favorite Target finds. Since then, they’ve forged partnerships with brands like Core Bars, The Good Patch, and MONDAY haircare. The pair are also regularly approached by Target itself for paid content, but that’s only an occasional arrangement: Their most recent viral video, for example, was unpaid and gained over nine million views.

Davis and Wood are far from alone. A number of Target fan accounts have popped up in recent years, where users feature everything from hair care to home decor, weighted plush toys, and appliances. Creator accounts like @samifisher3, @ashleynoelleeee, and @parker_ewing post videos about their Target hauls and their varying degrees of obsession with the corporate monolith. Target content lives most notably on lifestyle and wellness TikTok, which aligns with data from consumer research reports showing that Gen Z often turns to the retailer for personal care, household goods, clothing, accessories, and beauty private label items.

To be sure, it’s not just Gen Z fawning over Target. The big box giant is a ubiquitous presence across generations, providing the perfect balance of millennial pink, Y2K nostalgia, minimalism, and accessibility to their offerings. “There’s something for everyone at Target,” says Davis, who attributes the retailer’s reputation and social media success to its versatility. “The joke is that you could walk the aisles in Target forever, you’ll always find something.”