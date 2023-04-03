Want a heat pump or induction cooktop? These startups make it easier for you to switch

When the gas furnace suddenly stopped working at their house in Denver last winter—just before a polar vortex hit—Chad Fleck and Betsy Kummer decided that they wanted to replace the heater with an electric heat pump to help shrink their environmental footprint. “As our household appliances die off, we’ve asked ourselves, Okay, how can we do this better?” says Fleck. But a series of contractors each told them that heat pumps wouldn’t work well in Colorado’s climate.

Still, they kept trying, spending three weeks living with space heaters as they tried to find an answer. Finally, a neighbor recommended the startup Elephant Energy, which helps people transition to all-electric homes by planning out the new system and finding contractors itself. It turned out, the idea that heat pumps couldn’t work on the coldest days was outdated (heat pumps are now becoming common even in places like Maine), so the homeowners bought a new Mitsubishi appliance. “We had some incredibly cold days after we had it installed, and it works beautifully,” says Kummer. “It was frustrating because none of these other companies had much to say about heat pumps that was positive.” Their experience isn’t unusual. At a time when the world needs to quickly decarbonize to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, it’s still difficult for homeowners to actually make the switch. (Fossil fuels used to heat homes and run other appliances make up around 20% of U.S. emissions.) New rebates and tax incentives for electric appliances from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), along with state and local incentives in some areas, will increase demand, and that could make it even harder to find a contractor to do the work. Understanding and navigating the incentives can also be a challenge. A growing number of startups are trying to help make the process easier. “We purchase the equipment for our customers and vet a number of contractors—electrical, plumbing, HVAC, drywall, painting, and energy efficiency; we vet them all,” says David Richardson, cofounder of Elephant Energy, which is based in Colorado but plans to expand nationally. “And then once a customer chooses to proceed, we line up the contractors and get the work done. We manage the rebates, manage permits, to make it as simple as possible for the homeowner and really give them one point of contact on the entire project.” The company makes money by charging a markup on equipment and installation costs, though by getting bulk discounts, the total cost for the customer may be no higher than if they’d found the contractor themselves. Some other companies earn a referral fee from contractors.

Zero Homes, a startup based in Massachusetts, built an app that homeowners can use to remotely share all of the relevant details about their house so that it’s possible to get a quote and find the right contractor without scheduling a series of in-person visits. That helps free up more contractors to do installations. “We have a pretty daunting scale of a problem in front of us,” says Zero Homes founder Grant Gunnison. “It’s something like 100 million housing units that we need to electrify, maybe 60 to 65 million single-family homes. And if you start to dig into what that takes on the individual home level, we’re talking about trillions of hours of work. We don’t have anywhere near the workforce to deliver that.” Adding newer tech takes more planning than just replacing an appliance with a similar model, so there’s a disincentive for contractors to recommend more sustainable options. “If a [contractor] can give someone a price in a quick 20-minute visit to their house versus they need to sit back and design a heat pump system—and if they’re going to do it correctly, it’s going to take a little bit of time—that’s nonrevenue hours for them,” Gunnison says. “And then most contractors or plumbers installing these systems don’t do electrical work, so they then need to tell the homeowner, ‘Hey, you’re going to need to have an electrician come over and give you a quote for this.’” By planning the system and acting as an intermediary with contractors, startups like Elephant Energy and Zero Homes can streamline the process both for homeowners and contractors.

If you call an HVAC company or plumber on your own and say you need a new furnace or hot water heater, they’re also likely to just recommend the technology they’re already most familiar with. Brian Stewart, a former VP of sustainable innovation at Nike, began thinking about the need to transform his home energy use after he retired. When he started with his own house, he saw how challenging the transition could be. “The first thing I did was to install a heat pump water heater,” he says. “And I literally called five plumbers who advertised on the websites that they did this. All five of them said, ‘You’re crazy to replace a gas water heater with a heat pump. That’s just stupid, and we won’t do it.’” Contractors don’t want the risk that something might not work and they’ll have to come back to service it again, so if they have the misconception that something like a heat pump won’t work as well as a gas furnace, they’ll avoid recommending it. That means that many homeowners interested in heat pumps might give up. “When that person sitting across from you works for an HVAC company, he’s the expert, not me,” Stewart says. “So it’s really hard for people not to take the advice of the salesperson, or have enough confidence to say, ‘I know you’re telling me that these things aren’t reliable, but I want one anyway.’ Not very many people are going to do that.” That’s despite the advantages of heat pumps. While the cost depends on the specific technology, some heat pumps are cheaper than gas furnaces. The equipment can also heat homes more evenly and cut monthly utility bills.

Stewart, who lives in Oregon, spent time putting together a guide to help others make the switch. Rewiring America, a nonprofit focused on home electrification has also created guides for homeowners. But there’s still a clear need for companies that can fully manage the switch. That’s partly because even buying one appliance should involve planning how other equipment might later change. It’s important to think about what it would take to electrify the entire home—from stoves to EV chargers—despite the fact that people usually only replace one item at a time, as equipment wears out, experts say. “All these machines need electricity,” says Cooper Marcus, founder of QuitCarbon, a Bay Area-based startup that offers homeowners free electrification plans. If the work isn’t planned correctly, it’s possible to run out of electricity and need expensive electrical upgrades, “but if you plan it right,” says Marcus, “we can almost always avoid that.” Others, like Elephant Energy, also offer “electrification road maps” to customers. Some companies are using different financial models to help convince customers to electrify their homes. A company called Sealed pays for new equipment and efficiency upgrades like insulation itself, and then homeowners pay a monthly bill based on how much they’re saving on utility bills compared to the past. The typical payment plan lasts 20 years. “Because it’s based on the energy savings, we’re really held accountable to the quality of the work that we’re recommending,” says cofounder Lauren Salz. (In some cases, the changes can cut energy use by as much as 50%.) Like most other startups in the space, the company buys the equipment and manages the whole installation process.

As all the incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act become available later this year or early next year, Salz thinks that the number of HVAC contractors working with electric equipment will naturally grow. The IRA also includes new funding to train the workforce. “These incentives really fundamentally change the economics of getting a heat pump to put it pretty on par with some of your traditional systems like gas furnaces,” she says. “I think that consumer demand will then drive contractor supply.” The next challenge may be how to move from early adopters, who are especially motivated to act on climate change, to those who might only consider their water heater at the moment it breaks.”We use [appliances] until they’re broken down, and then we say, ‘Okay, it’s Christmas Eve at 2 a.m., and my water heater has broken, and my in-laws are here and they need a hot shower,'” says Elephant Energy’s Richardson. The company is trying to make it easier for people to think about what can work in their home and who can install it ahead of time. “The single biggest impediment to electrifying homes much faster is you have to be proactive,” he says. “We’re trying to build our business around making the proactive part as easy as possible.”