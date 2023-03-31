DWAC and Rumble stocks are on the rise after former president Trump got indicted

The stocks of two specific companies are surging today. The first is the conservative social media platform Rumble (RUM). The second is Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company. What connects the two? They’re both tied to former president Trump, who has just been indicted on criminal charges. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened?

Former president Donald Trump became the first American president (current or former) to be criminally indicted yesterday. The New York indictment involves the hush money payments Trump allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. It’s unknown what the exact charges are as they are under seal, but Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender to law enforcement and is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday. Following Trump’s indictment, shares in two companies tied to Trump are up today: Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Rumble.

What is Digital World Acquisition Corp.?

As Bloomberg notes, Digital World Acquisition Corp., stock ticker DWAC, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is taking Trump’s media company public. That media company includes the former president’s social network, Truth Social. At the time of this writing, in premarket trading DWAC stock is up over 10% to $14.40 per share.

What is Rumble?

Rumble is video-sharing network that is primarily used by those with right-wing ideologies. Though Rumble, stock ticker RUM, is a competitor of sorts with Truth Social, many of Trump’s supporters use the platform. At the time of this writing, in premarket trading, RUM shares are up over 13% to $10.61 per share.