Here’s how the Turkish startup Jotform used its web form tools to help in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in early February killed tens of thousands of people and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

A massive cleanup operation is still underway in both countries. Meanwhile, one Turkish-based tech business has offered its support to help survivors through any means necessary.

Jotform, which automates the process of making web forms, first sprang into action when the aftershocks subsided. “We have three offices in Turkey: Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul,” says Burak Cifikli, chief operating officer of Jotform. The closest office that Jotform had to the epicenter of the quake was in Ankara, some 430 miles away, but the scale of the disruption was such that even they were affected.

As were their staff. “Everyone has a friend or a relative in the area,” says Cifikli. “We even had some remote Jotformers in the area. It was one of the toughest weeks of my life.”