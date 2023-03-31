Here’s how the Turkish startup Jotform used its web form tools to help in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in early February killed tens of thousands of people and left a trail of destruction in its wake.
A massive cleanup operation is still underway in both countries. Meanwhile, one Turkish-based tech business has offered its support to help survivors through any means necessary.
Jotform, which automates the process of making web forms, first sprang into action when the aftershocks subsided. “We have three offices in Turkey: Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul,” says Burak Cifikli, chief operating officer of Jotform. The closest office that Jotform had to the epicenter of the quake was in Ankara, some 430 miles away, but the scale of the disruption was such that even they were affected.
As were their staff. “Everyone has a friend or a relative in the area,” says Cifikli. “We even had some remote Jotformers in the area. It was one of the toughest weeks of my life.”
It was only natural, then, that Jotform would support those affected by the natural disaster. Cifikli says Jotform made a decision to help in the best way they knew how: building forms.
Charities and other organizations contacted Jotform asking for their support, and the company in turn provided them with free accounts. At the same time, Jotform began adapting its tools to the needs of those who asked for help. Jotform began analyzing how organizations were using the platform, then adapting the product.
What’s more, the company set up a “hack week” for staff, which started four days after the tremor. “We tried to implement new features and add-ons to our platform,” Cifikli says. By the end of that week, some features were released to the user base, and others have become minimum viable products.