Is the letter calling for a pause on AI an impossible ask?

An open letter signed by Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Yang, and many others asks that companies like OpenAI (which Musk cofounded) stop releasing new AI models until the risks can be better understood and better managed. But the AI genie’s already well out of the bottle and expanding—and there may be no pausing that.

The concerns raised by the letter, in general, are valid. The core of the signatories’ argument is captured in this line: “[R]ecent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one—not even their creators—can understand, predict, or reliably control.”

Throughout 2023, an AI arms race has ensued, as large, well-monied technology companies have raced to release new generative AI models and applications such as chatbots and image-creation tools. All the while, the outputs of these models are often highly creative and unpredictable and cannot be fully explained even by the people who created them (i.e. “Where in its training data did the chatbot get the idea for this response?”). With so much of their complicated inner workings hidden within an opaque black box, it’s difficult to detect when and how the models—which are trained on text and images created by humans—are injecting harmful biases they’ve learned into their output.

The signatories of the “AI pause” letter also fear that the models will create floods of misinformation, take away good jobs, and eventually “outnumber, outsmart, obsolete, and replace us.”