Before Zappos: The inside story behind Tony Hsieh’s first millions

It was a weekday, and Tony Hsieh and Sanjay Madan were again lounging by the pool during a very long lunch break at their new condo in San Mateo, California. They had landed jobs right after college as software engineers at Oracle, the high-flying enterprise software behemoth at the heart of Silicon Valley. Led by the brash Bronx-born contrarian and playboy billionaire Larry Ellison, Oracle, which at the time was the world’s largest maker of data management software, was a keystone in Silicon Valley. Comparing their $40,000 salaries to what their other Harvard classmates would be earning, Tony and Sanjay learned they would be making a lot more money than the rest of them. “I felt that I’d succeeded,” Tony said.

Aside from the pizzazz of working at a flashy company, the job checked Tony’s only requirements: It paid well and required very little effort. Tony was assigned to test software for bugs and ensure that it worked after updates, a process known as regression testing. Each day it took him five minutes to set up a test and three hours to wait for it to finish. Then he would repeat the process two more times and his day would end. But instead of waiting for the tests to end, Tony walked the few blocks back to his apartment, took a long lunch, napped, and then went to the pool with Sanjay if he was home. It did not take long for Tony to realize that his initial requirements did not equal fulfillment. He also became acutely aware of how the languor he was experiencing starkly contrasted with what was happening outside Oracle. The year 1995, Fast Company declared, was “The Year Everything Changed.” Silicon Valley was brimming with innovation. The World Wide Web was still in its infancy, and those who understood its potential were finding multimillion-dollar ideas everywhere they looked. In January, a young Stanford graduate called Jerry Yang had registered the website domain Yahoo.com for a database he’d been building that sorted internet pages in a hierarchical order, making them easier to find, and thus launching the first popular search engine.

Two months later, as Tony was finishing his last semester at Harvard, a man named Craig Newmark started an email distribution list to his friends to highlight local events happening in the San Francisco Bay Area. This grew into Craigslist—a national online classified-advertising website that would one day strip newspapers and magazines of a vital revenue stream and change the media business model forever. Then in April, the online dating website Match.com launched, opening introductions for millions of people to meet virtually, shifting the millennia-old method of courtship online. And by July, as Tony was toiling away at Oracle, a young investment banker named Jeff Bezos launched a small online bookstore called Amazon.com out of his garage in Seattle. Companies that were preparing society for the 21st century and that would one day change the world—the way we learn, meet, buy, sell—were popping up left and right, many within a few miles of where Tony lived. And because California prohibited—and continues to prohibit— companies from baking noncompete clauses into contracts, any employee could quit and immediately create a rival startup. And yet here were Tony and Sanjay—who graduated at the top of their class at Harvard—completely disengaged and bored, languishing around the pool. Making easy money at a big-name company, it turned out, didn’t align with Tony’s vision of being in control of his own destiny and creating his own rules. To combat their ennui, Tony and Sanjay began toying with ideas for a side business. They landed on a website design project. Sanjay was a gifted graphic designer and programmer but was even more introverted than Tony, so he focused on designing and coding the sites. Tony, despite all his fears and insecurities when it came to talking to strangers, assumed the role of salesman.

