From Neil Young to Wu-Tang, a small Vermont venue is keeping the gig poster tradition alive

In Burlington, Vermont—a town of 45,000 residents—the strategic brand design firm Solidarity of Unbridled Labour and the music venue Higher Ground are both a bit of an anomaly. From Xbox to Burton Snowboards, Solidarity works with a host of international and domestic clients. For two and a half decades, meanwhile, Higher Ground has been bringing blockbuster acts to the city, with a roster that includes Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Wu-Tang Clan, Phish, Willie Nelson, Modest Mouse, Sonic Youth, and Public Enemy.

Wu-Tang Clan / 12.21.10, Edition of 275, 15″ x 15″ [Image: Chris Partelow (design)/courtesy Higher Ground] But it’s their collaboration that is even more remarkable. Solidarity and Higher Ground have spent the past 25 years surprising concert attendees with signed, numbered screen-printed posters designed for specific shows in tiny runs of 200 to 300; they’re passed out to those who stay until the very end of a performance, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. No one can buy these incredibly rare posters—but now, everyone can see them. Echo: A Survey at 25 Years of Sounds, Art and Ink on Paper presents more than 350 works, providing a gift of art and design that will likely be completely fresh discoveries for even the most ardent fans of the featured bands. [Photo: Rick Levinson/courtesy Higher Ground] “We’ve got these two organizations that don’t really have any business being in a town like Burlington, based on its location and demographic size,” says Higher Ground owner Alex Crothers. “But [Solidarity CCO] Michael Jager and I both live here, and we both love being here. We put our heart and soul into building these entities, and just through kismet, or magic, we found each other.” [Photo: Rick Levinson/courtesy Higher Ground] It happened in the form of a letter in 1998. Crothers reached out to Jager with a specific ask: Could he create one poster per month for a show of his design firm’s choosing? Crothers offered a $600 production budget to have the posters silk-screened and produced, but owing to “nightclub economics” wasn’t able to compensate for the work beyond event tickets every month. However, he did note: “As far as content, size, stock, etc., you would answer to no one—you would have complete artistic control.” Crothers’s intention wasn’t to disseminate news of any performance, but rather to commemorate it as a special token for fans.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Sturgill Simpson / 02.18.15, Edition of 345, 15″ x 15″ [Image: Andrew Lakata (design)/courtesy Higher Ground] “They don’t need to sell the show,” he says of the posters. “They don’t go on a billboard. They’re not in a print advertisement. They’re not being run on digital campaigns. They’re just there to be beautiful.” [Photo: Rick Levinson/courtesy Higher Ground] Jager grew up wanting to design album covers—and his reply was “a resounding, reverberating yes.” The posters eventually became Higher Ground’s calling card, and the sum total of that output is now spotlighted in Echo, which is intentionally sparse on narrative, instead letting the work speak for itself. [Photo: Rick Levinson/courtesy Higher Ground] Jager and his team create the posters in an improvisational and intuitive jazz-like manner, letting the bands and music embody and dictate the designs, which results in a stylistically diverse collection. Rather than a straightforward presentation of glossy work between two covers, the book itself serves as a reflection of its environment: All the posters are printed on a matte black background, and with the title on gaffer’s tape on the spine, the presentation brings the reader into the world of Higher Ground.

Its square format is a nod to LP covers, which is also how the majority of the posters were designed. Solidarity specifically aimed to emulate the feel of a stack of posters directly from a silk-screen studio, which the book achieves via its raw craft paper and other quirks. The fluorescent orange endleaf gables, meanwhile, honor the wristbands that abound at rock shows—while chronologically cataloging Higher Ground’s more than 8,000 shows in a typographic miasma. Caroline Rose / 04.07.18, Edition of 145, 15″ x 15″ [Image: Ellen Voorheis (design)/courtesy Higher Ground] As for the book’s title, as Crothers writes in the introduction, “Like an echo, an experience or a moment can reverberate through our memory. . . . The concert poster makes tangible this echo.” [Photo: Rick Levinson/courtesy Higher Ground] While the creative team has always refused to sell the posters to keep the endeavor pure and avoid competing with a given bill’s merch tables, all profits from the book go to the Iskra Print Collective, Solidarity’s nonprofit printmaking workshop available to anyone in the community 24/7—and the wellspring of Higher Ground’s gig posters.

Busta Rhymes / 12.03.08, Edition of 260, 15″ x 15″ [Image: Erik Petersen (design)/courtesy Higher Ground] Ultimately, as musician Jeff Tweedy writes in the foreword to Echo, “What coheres in these images is the work of the music and art communities intertwined and invested in each other. . . . Concert posters are as close as one can get to the solid evidence that we all crave—proof that what happens when we create is beyond the scope of the individual work.”