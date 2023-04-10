The next 10 years of generative AI could end reality as we know it

It’s hard to write about generative artificial intelligence. By the time you finish an article, a new development makes it feel obsolete. Here is the perfect example of that: My editor wanted to publish this feature at the end of 2022, the year in which we all realized that generative AI was the next big thing. (It’s been in a dozen drafts since.)

Some time in the near future, maybe as early as this year in fact, we will lose our ability to distinguish fact from machine-made fiction, no matter how many forensic tools we can come up with. After speaking to half a dozen of the top experts in this field, they agreed this “near future” will likely happen within the next 10 years.

Emad Mostaque—CEO and founder of Stability AI, the organization behind AI image generator Stable Diffusion—told me that in just two years it will be possible to generate in real time a moving, talking face so realistic that anyone will believe it while on a video conference. By 2033, Mostaque believes it will be impossible to distinguish between human-made and artificially created content, including audio, video, images, and text. During an interview from his home in Tel Aviv, Gil Perry, the CEO and cofounder of the Israeli AI company D-ID, put it more bluntly: “In one or two years, you won’t be able to tell what is true and what is false.”

To underscore this need, a group of AI and tech luminaries including Steve Wozniak, Elon Musk, and Mostaque himself published an open letter urging for a six-month moratorium on large-scale generative AI experiments. Fear of the unknown is natural, but in this case, the very people working on AI are worried—and for good reason.