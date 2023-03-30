How AI contract tools can help you understand a contract

We are all bound by contracts : legal agreements that rule our work and personal lives. Contracts can be difficult to read and understand, with page after page of legalese seemingly written to deliberately confuse and obfuscate. Fortunately a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) contract review tools can help both legal professionals and laypeople navigate even the most complex documents.

AI contract review software can help ordinary people by digging through legalese and summarizing what intricate terminology means in plain language. These AI contract tools can also help lawyers by automating the process of analyzing and writing basic contracts. For the general user, these tools can read a long contract and summarize it, highlighting key points.

How does AI contract review work?

AI contract review tools use artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) to analyze contracts. The software builders feed thousands of contracts to an AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and then train it to identify what is good and bad about each example. The AI learns from this, finding patterns in the sample text and discerning what should (and should not) be in a contract.

Once the AI is trained, users can input a contract and let the AI compare it to existing examples and highlight any glaring issues. Some AI contract tools simply point out problems, but others can suggest changes and revise the contract directly. The creators of these tools stress that they won’t replace human lawyers—at least not yet. Instead, they will make legal professionals more efficient by handling some of the tedious line-by-line reading on their behalf.