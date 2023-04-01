How these LGBT executives broke the ‘gay glass ceiling’—and how they’re helping future leaders

In 1995, WPP US Public Affairs Lead Brian Ellner was a summer associate at his first law firm, taking a bus to a company golf outing. When he’d come out as gay in law school, he’d resolved not to hide his sexuality for the sake of his career, but surrounded by his predominantly straight coworkers, he didn’t feel so brave.
Sitting beside Ellner on the bus was Elaine Johnston, a senior associate at the firm who had recently come out at work and was on track to make partner. After introducing herself on the bus, she became his mentor, including serving as a senior sponsor of pro bono work he did as a first-year lawyer, and letting Ellner borrow her ABBA VHS tapes when he used the treadmills at the company gym.
“It was clear that she had done her background [research], probably knew who I was, and sought me out. She made it much easier for me to be open,” says Ellner. “It took someone like that; it took a mentor and a courageous person who was out at a very senior level at a prominent law firm when very few people were. It made it clear that I could succeed here and be true to myself.”
Since then, Ellner has embraced LGBT activism in his career, encouraged to pursue civil rights work by Johnston. During his unsuccessful 2005 bid for Manhattan borough president, he became the first candidate for the job to run an ad featuring a same-sex partner, and he devised campaigns championing gay marriage legalization—in New York and four other states—in the early 2010s. He was also a founding member of the nonprofit Athlete Ally, which is focusing on LGBT inclusion in sports.
Ellner is part of a growing group of people who have managed to break through the “gay glass ceiling” of anti-gay sentiment that has held back generations of LGBT professionals—thanks in part to changing societal attitudes and mentorship from queer colleagues. But recent research highlights barriers that still exist to getting rid of that glass ceiling for good.
In January, University of Sydney researcher Ben Gerrard published findings from a study in which he created a mock TV commercial casting brief for a campaign promoting tourism in Sydney, using six gay actors who were instructed to perform the same script in both feminine and masculine manners. Then, 256 gay and heterosexual men chose the candidate who they would characterize as a “leader.” Both groups overwhelmingly preferred the candidates who were more masculine, highlighting that among gay men, more feminine gay men are less likely to be preferred for high-status roles—which Gerrard says has implications for their hiring and promotion opportunities.
Gerrard’s study also cited research from the Institute of Labor Economics in the UK that found while gay men and lesbians had a higher likelihood of attaining workplace authority than their straight counterparts, it was driven entirely by their higher odds of being low-level managers. They were significantly less likely than comparable heterosexual men to be in the highest-level managerial positions with higher status and pay.