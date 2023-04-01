How these LGBT executives broke the ‘gay glass ceiling’—and how they’re helping future leaders

In 1995, WPP US Public Affairs Lead Brian Ellner was a summer associate at his first law firm, taking a bus to a company golf outing. When he’d come out as gay in law school, he’d resolved not to hide his sexuality for the sake of his career, but surrounded by his predominantly straight coworkers, he didn’t feel so brave.

Sitting beside Ellner on the bus was Elaine Johnston, a senior associate at the firm who had recently come out at work and was on track to make partner. After introducing herself on the bus, she became his mentor, including serving as a senior sponsor of pro bono work he did as a first-year lawyer, and letting Ellner borrow her ABBA VHS tapes when he used the treadmills at the company gym.

“It was clear that she had done her background [research], probably knew who I was, and sought me out. She made it much easier for me to be open,” says Ellner. “It took someone like that; it took a mentor and a courageous person who was out at a very senior level at a prominent law firm when very few people were. It made it clear that I could succeed here and be true to myself.”

Since then, Ellner has embraced LGBT activism in his career, encouraged to pursue civil rights work by Johnston. During his unsuccessful 2005 bid for Manhattan borough president, he became the first candidate for the job to run an ad featuring a same-sex partner, and he devised campaigns championing gay marriage legalization—in New York and four other states—in the early 2010s. He was also a founding member of the nonprofit Athlete Ally, which is focusing on LGBT inclusion in sports.