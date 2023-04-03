How design (and salt) are fueling Ukraine’s drone program

In normal times, Artemsil salt in Ukraine is akin to Morton Salt in the United States: a ubiquitous table staple and a facet of everyday life; nothing more, nothing less.

But as history shows, war has a way of redefining everything. When Russian forces reached Ukraine’s Donetsk region and the city of Soledar—which translates to “gift of salt,” given the mines that make it Europe’s biggest producer of the commodity—intense shelling destroyed Artemsil’s factories and equipment. Coupled with a lack of access to the brand’s packaging mill in the occupied Oblast, in April 2022 salt production completely stopped for the first time since World War II, bringing the war home to everyone in Ukraine, regardless of their proximity to the worst of the fighting. “Artemsil supplied the whole country with salt for over 140 years,” says Yaroslava Gres, coordinator of United24, the official fundraising platform of the Ukrainian government. “When it disappeared, it felt like a shock; another reminder of our enormous losses.” But now, after a year of war, the salt is back in stores, thanks to one graphic designer—and it’s helping to fuel the country’s drone program in the process.

[Photo: courtesy UNITED24] Since the start of the conflict, Kyiv-based artist Artem Gusev has been creating daily political images that he releases on Instagram. Some rally, some reflect, some prod, and others provoke. As intense battles raged in Soledar in January, he began redesigning the Artemsil packaging. “I realized that this iconic design could be relevant for our people now,” he says. Gusev changed the word Cіль (salt) to the visually similar Міць (strength)—and most notably transformed the brand’s signature flower mark into a trident, the main element in Ukraine’s national coat of arms. After Gusev released the design on January 11, it went viral across different social media sites and soon drew the attention of United24. Artemsil no longer had access to its mines, but was able to track down 20 tons of salt a distributor had in storage. They subsequently divvied it up into 100,000 packages with Gusev’s design, and brought it to the shelves of Ukraine’s popular network of Silpo grocery stores and the online retailer Rozetka. Under the tagline “Soledarity,” the packs were sold for 500 UAH each (about $13.60), with all profits going to benefit the flotilla of drones for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. “This work became a symbol of the defense and strength of the whole Ukrainian nation,” says United24’s Gres.

By the time the campaign wrapped in late March, it had raised about $1.6 million, which United24 says will go directly to acquiring more than 2,200 FPV (first-person view) drones, used on the battlefield for both surveillance and attacks on artillery and other targets. In Kyiv, Gusev says Artemsil’s traditional packaging represents a sense of normalcy and a memory of peace. As for his redesign: “It’s a symbol of hope,” he says. “We hope that all the cities and all the territories will be free and people can come back and start to rebuild cities like Soledar. Everything we do is for our victory.”