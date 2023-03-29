AI assistants are digital minions that can help do boring stuff for you

We can all use a little help every now and then, both at work and at home—that’s why the rich and famous have armies of personal assistants to help them out. We can’t all afford that, but artificial intelligence is coming to the rescue with a new wave of AI assistants to help get get things done, handling the tedious details of making things happen.

How do you make an AI assistant? Let’s look at the process of setting up an AI assistant. For this example, I used Otter.ai, one of the more established AI assistant services. After I shared my calendar with the service, it grabbed details of the virtual meetings from my calendar. When I attended a meeting, it joined and captured audio and video. Once the meeting ended, it created a transcript, complete with labels for who was speaking, culled from attendee names. It worked with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, and any audio files can be uploaded for transcription. Once the meeting had been transcribed, I went through the transcript and made a few edits for things it had misread, such as product names (it misheard Netgear as Net Ears). This was easy to do: Just click on the text, and it plays the excerpt of the recording. And Otter learns from these corrections: Once I identified that mistake, it didn’t make it again. I then highlighted the important points I needed to remember and identified action points to follow up on. Otter tracks these, and can share them with the other meeting attendees so that everyone can see what they need to do after the meeting.

Expand to continue reading ↓