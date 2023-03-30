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At the Growth Summit 2023, top business and technology leaders gained insights on how they can achieve sustainable growth across their organizations, along with the key learnings and partnerships they are using to manage it all in a rapidly changing economic environment.

Growth Summit 2023 [Watch Now]

Pictured, L: Julianne Pepitone, Moderator, FastCo Works. R: Amy Webb, World-Renowned Futurist; Founder & CEO of the Future Today Institute.

BY FastCo Works

The key to success in any business is growth. Growing your bottom line. Growing your operations. Growing your culture. But sustained growth requires the right blend of forward-thinking management; intelligent, cloud-based technology investments; and strategic financial planning.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

  • The latest growth trends from futurist Amy Webb
  • Insights on the cloud-based technologies that are delivering results
  • How leading organizations are scaling up in uncertain times

By registering for this webinar, you are opting in to receive special offers and information directly from SAP. SAP Privacy Policy

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf. More

Growth Summit 2023 [Watch Now]