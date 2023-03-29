4 ways leaders can better support Muslims observing Ramadan

Muslims across the world began welcoming Ramadan this past week, fasting and settling in for a month of increased spirituality and extra worship. Worship and observance in this month means different things to different people, but most of those observing Ramadan try to squeeze in extra prayers and other forms of worship because of the significance that Ramadan holds. For many Muslims, Ramadan becomes more than just physical worship but also a time of increased spirituality and reflection.

For those fasting in particular, the lack of sleep and odd eating hours can become strenuous when coupled with full-time work routines. For some Muslims, the practice can also feel particularly isolating—especially if you feel a pressure to have to overexplain or justify what you’re doing. For those working with or leading teams with Muslim employees, there are some great ways to set an example and make sure these employees know that they can balance both professional and religious obligations. One thing to keep in mind is ensuring that the responsibility of building these accommodations doesn’t fall solely on Muslim employees. “Senior management is responsible for taking the onus on themselves to raise awareness and create this culture,” says DEI expert Fahim Islam, who describes himself as a Muslim community builder. “Muslims shouldn’t feel the added pressure of having to ask or create these accommodations themselves.” Here are four ways leaders can support their Muslim colleagues this month:

Create Awareness in the Workplace The first step in creating an accommodating environment is raising awareness. Muslims who are fasting often have to deal with questions like “not even water?” while fasting, which may seem simple on their own, but come with the additional burden of having to explain themselves and educate others. Engaging all employees in Ramadan awareness-related activities—whether it be hosting community iftars (the meal had at sunset to break the fast), or more formal DEI sessions that talk about understanding Muslim experiences—during this month is key. “Legitimately claiming to have an open and inclusive workplace means the organization and its leadership have actually done the work to address the needs of their Muslim employees,” says strategy and communications consultant Nadia Rahman. “That means demonstrating initiative by doing research on their own first, and talking to their employees about what would help them.” Make Office Spaces Ramadan-Friendly Managing prayer, meetings, and work deadlines can often lead to a lot of moving around the office, which Islam says can be unnecessarily exhausting when you’re already low on energy. Leaders can minimize afternoon meetings, or shift them to earlier times. It also helps to provide easily accessible spaces for prayer, meditation, and worship that employees may want to take advantage of during lunch breaks.

Sonya Barlow, founder of LMF network, says other changes can include “starting earlier, finishing earlier, intentionally not hosting any team away days or urgent meetings during this time, and ensuring that whenever we host an event in-person, there’s a prayer space.” Accommodate Remote or Flexible Working Where Possible Because of the changes in eating routines, most Muslims find themselves more active in the early morning right after eating their suhoor (or predawn) meal, with energy waning till the afternoon. Some people might prefer changing their working hours to optimize their energy, and companies can help by accommodating that. STEM specialist company SThree allows Muslim employees to change their working hours as needed. “During the month of Ramadan we are providing colleagues with flexible working options,” says Gemma Branney, the company’s global director of purpose and inclusion. “That includes opportunities to start the working day earlier or finishing later. We are encouraging colleagues to have open conversations and to design their workday to meet their needs when fasting.”

Plan For Eid Holidays At one of his former employers, Islam says an employee once approached him and complained that his manager wasn’t allowing him to take a holiday on Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan. Islam then involved higher management who overruled that manager’s decision. Muslim employees often feel embarrassed or confused in asking for Eid holidays especially because the exact date of Eid is usually not known until the night before, since it’s contingent on the lunar cycle. But companies should plan the possibility of those few days well in advance. “There’s very little reason why someone should not have Eid . . . off to enjoy with their families,” says Barlow. “Managers should have this already planned in the working schedule.” Healthy workplaces are defined by their employees, and with Ramadan being such a big part of Muslim employees’ lives, there’s no reason why employers shouldn’t factor Ramadan into their schedules. Muslim employees shouldn’t feel the added pressure of having to ask for these changes or feel like they’re being put on the spot. Instead, these simple accommodations can go a long way to improving the lives of Muslim employees and make your workplace more inclusive.