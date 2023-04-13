Your car’s touchscreen dashboard is a hazard. This Huyndai designer has a retro fix

Get into any car designed in the 2020s and you may feel like you’re in a Star Trek shuttle. With the exception of the steering wheel, most dashboard-mounted controls today ditch the physical buttons and switches in favor of touchscreen displays.

Tesla, of course, is responsible for popularizing this trend (its cars introduced gigantic tablet-sized touchscreen controls years ago). But nearly every major manufacturer has followed suit, essentially embedding a smartphone in the dash.

The 2023 Hyundai Kona [Photo: Hyundai]

At least one carmaker is bucking the trend. Hyundai made waves in the auto world in March when its celebrated head of design, Sang Yup Lee, announced that the company’s new-generation 2023 Hyundai Kona would deliberately feature physical buttons and dials for many of its controls, contrary to the prevailing design sentiment across the industry. His iconoclastic stance, reported by CarsGuide, is driven by his belief that safety should come first. But the touchscreen has other drawbacks as well. For instance:

It takes more time (and distance) to carry out tasks with touchscreen controls

Once the wow factor wears off, most drivers begin to realize that the touchscreen is actually a bit of an annoyance.