Trump’s return to social media is not what we expected

When Elon Musk restored Donald Trump’s Twitter account, a lot of people assumed the former president and one-time superuser would pick up right where he left off. But the predawn, peculiarly capitalized tirades never came.

Months later, in January, Meta followed Twitter’s lead, restoring Trump’s account after a painstaking process that saw the decision seesaw between the company’s executives and its oversight board. But again, after Trump was reinstated, silence followed.

But the possible criminal indictment now looming over Trump seems to have kick-started his return to mainstream platforms, amplifying his message to a wider audience at a time when fears of more violent political unrest, similar to the Jan. 6 riot, are already high. Last week, the same day YouTube reinstated him, Trump’s account posted identical messages on both Facebook and YouTube —“I’M BACK.” His campaign has also posted on Facebook a few times since and livestreamed his rally in Waco over the weekend on YouTube and Facebook. But the real evidence of Trump’s return so far hasn’t been on his feed. It’s in his ads.

Since last week, Trump has posted a steady stream of ads on Facebook, urging his followers to chip in to his campaign. In some respects, that’s par for the course for Trump. His 2016 and 2020 campaigns aggressively used Facebook ads for fundraising, spending upwards of $113 million on the platform since 2018, when Facebook began making those figures public. “That is absolutely why they wanted back on Facebook,” says Julie Millican, vice president of Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog group.