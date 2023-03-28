Trump’s return to social media is not what we expected

When Elon Musk restored Donald Trump’s Twitter account, a lot of people assumed the former president and one-time superuser would pick up right where he left off. But the predawn, peculiarly capitalized tirades never came.
Months later, in January, Meta followed Twitter’s lead, restoring Trump’s account after a painstaking process that saw the decision seesaw between the company’s executives and its oversight board. But again, after Trump was reinstated, silence followed.
But the possible criminal indictment now looming over Trump seems to have kick-started his return to mainstream platforms, amplifying his message to a wider audience at a time when fears of more violent political unrest, similar to the Jan. 6 riot, are already high. Last week, the same day YouTube reinstated him, Trump’s account posted identical messages on both Facebook and YouTube —“I’M BACK.” His campaign has also posted on Facebook a few times since and livestreamed his rally in Waco over the weekend on YouTube and Facebook. But the real evidence of Trump’s return so far hasn’t been on his feed. It’s in his ads.
Since last week, Trump has posted a steady stream of ads on Facebook, urging his followers to chip in to his campaign. In some respects, that’s par for the course for Trump. His 2016 and 2020 campaigns aggressively used Facebook ads for fundraising, spending upwards of $113 million on the platform since 2018, when Facebook began making those figures public. “That is absolutely why they wanted back on Facebook,” says Julie Millican, vice president of Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog group.
But in other ways, Trump’s approach to the big platforms is different this time around. Now, he has Truth Social, the anything-goes social network he founded in October 2021, and where he’s contractually obligated to post first. That’s created something of a call-and-response relationship between Trump’s more inflammatory posts on Truth Social and the way he’s targeting people on Facebook.
Case in point: In a 1 a.m. post on Truth Social Friday, Trump warned of the potential for “death & destruction” should he be criminally charged. That same day, his campaign ran Facebook ads that read ominously, “I AM YOUR RETRIBUTION.”
Asked for comment, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone directed Fast Company to Meta’s blog post about reinstating Trump’s account. That post noted that “in the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.” The blog post also listed new guardrails on posts that are inflammatory but don’t explicitly violate Meta’s rules. But the new rules said nothing about the implication of Trump’s posts that appear on other platforms.