Tired of the office? These jobs have the happiest remote workers right now

It’s no surprise that working from home has been popular for many workers, but it hasn’t been a win for every profession across the board. Glassdoor recently surveyed workers to determine how important remote work was to them as a benefit, and how employees across various levels of seniority and various occupations view their experiences working from home.

In general, the survey found that the ability to work from home was among the top three benefits for more than two-thirds (68%) of the respondents. Remote work was only a few percentage points behind vacation and paid time off in popularity, which 71% of respondents found important, and health insurance, which was a top-three benefit for 69% of respondents.

Working from home—or WFH for short—has particularly been a hit with a few specific professions, according to the Glassdoor survey. Here are the top 10 professions, ranked by how satisfied employees were with working from home:

Social Worker Customer Service Product Support Branch Manager Sales Representative Technical Sales and Support Quality Assurance Management Consulting Account Executive Underwriter

Perhaps unsurprisingly, entry-level workers were the least satisfied with remote positions, a result that comes perhaps because those workers struggle to connect to other remote coworkers or get as much communication from supervisors as their in-office counterparts. In contrast, those in executive roles were the most satisfied being out of the office.