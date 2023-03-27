Loop vs. Notion: Microsoft’s new document app is a promising mess

Back in November 2021, Microsoft announced its most ambitious addition to the Office suite in years, though it’s taken until now to publicly launch the thing.

The new arrival is called Microsoft Loop, and it’s an answer to all-in-one document editors such as Notion and Coda, which have taken off as Office alternatives in recent years. Just like those products, Loop lets users create free-flowing, interlinked documents without all the stuffy conventions of Word. It serves as both a place to write and a project management tool, and it hooks into other wings of the Office suite such as Microsoft Teams and Whiteboard.

[Image: Microsoft]

But after all this time since the initial announcement, Loop is still in rough shape, as evidenced by its Preview tag. It’s missing a lot of features that are table stakes in Notion and its ilk, and some of its smarter ideas are undermined by frustrating design.

Another Notion-like experience

Loop borrows many of the conventions that have made tools like Notion so popular. (As of October 2021, Notion had 20 million active users.) Instead of limitless formatting options, it restricts you to a single font, three headline sizes, and basic formatting such as bold text and italics. The idea is to focus more on ideas and less on what the actual words look like.