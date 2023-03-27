Loop vs. Notion: Microsoft’s new document app is a promising mess

Back in November 2021, Microsoft announced its most ambitious addition to the Office suite in years, though it’s taken until now to publicly launch the thing.
The new arrival is called Microsoft Loop, and it’s an answer to all-in-one document editors such as Notion and Coda, which have taken off as Office alternatives in recent years. Just like those products, Loop lets users create free-flowing, interlinked documents without all the stuffy conventions of Word. It serves as both a place to write and a project management tool, and it hooks into other wings of the Office suite such as Microsoft Teams and Whiteboard.
But after all this time since the initial announcement, Loop is still in rough shape, as evidenced by its Preview tag. It’s missing a lot of features that are table stakes in Notion and its ilk, and some of its smarter ideas are undermined by frustrating design.
Another Notion-like experience
Loop borrows many of the conventions that have made tools like Notion so popular. (As of October 2021, Notion had 20 million active users.) Instead of limitless formatting options, it restricts you to a single font, three headline sizes, and basic formatting such as bold text and italics. The idea is to focus more on ideas and less on what the actual words look like.
You’re also supposed to use these documents for more than just writing. In addition to blocks of text, Loop lets you create checklists and tables, and every element of each document supports comments, reaction emojis, and @mentions.
But what really sets services like Notion apart from traditional document editors is its system of branching, interlinked pages. Every document can have its own system of subpages, along with links to other documents with their own sets of pages. The result feels less like a traditional system of files and more like an interactive website.
Microsoft Loop offers a similar system, but with one more layer of organization: Users can set up separate Workspaces, as they are called, each with distinct sets of documents. That approach, which is also used by Notion rival Coda, generally works better for bigger companies that want clearer separation between teams.