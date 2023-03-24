Starbucks’s new CEO is getting experience as a barista. What if more bosses did that?

Laxman Narasimhan, the incoming chief executive of Starbucks Corporation, just did something that might make you feel a little better about your $9 latte habit.

In an email to employees, he vowed to work in the cafes, making drinks and ringing up orders. “To keep us close to the culture and our customers, as well as to our challenges and opportunities, I intend to continue working in stores for a half day each month, and I expect each member of the leadership team to also ensure our support centers stay connected and engaged in the realities of our stores for discussion and improvement,” he asserted in the letter.

Okay, so he’s only putting on his barista hat for a half day, once-monthly. But wildly enough, the practice of a CEO working inside a chain restaurant, or on the ground of whatever business they’re running from the top, is astoundingly uncommon. It’s so far-fetched that the TV show Undercover Boss built its entire premise around the idea. Typically, the show revealed big changes when CEOs came face-to-face with the real issues plaguing employees—feel-good programming, people.

In real life, perhaps, it shouldn’t be such a little-known practice for higher-ups to roll up their sleeves and see what’s going on in stores. While Narasimhan’s pledge comes as Starbucks locations across the country are voting to unionize over issues like understaffing and unsafe working conditions, there are plenty of good reasons why bosses should get closer to the issues.