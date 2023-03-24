Did OpenAI just have its ‘App Store’ moment?

We may have just witnessed the birth of OpenAI‘s version of an app store.
There were no splashy press events or full-page ads announcing the launch—just a few tweets and a blog post—but the modest debut of ChatGPT’s new plugin system could end up being a pivotal moment in the evolution of personal computing.
“Assume we are on the cusp of a new computing platform shift, with generative AI being the new computing platform,” says Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at market research firm Creative Strategies. “It will spread very quickly to billions of users.”
OpenAI said in the blog post that it’s rolling out its plug-in program “so we can study their real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges.” Rest assured the program will rapidly advance beyond this phase.
Making chatbots useful
OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. It climbed to over 100 million users within two months of its November 2022 launch, and has more than 13 million daily active users. Anytime a tech product creates that much energy and attracts that many eyeballs, it becomes a platform. Brands and app developers want to be there. A limited set of developers, including Instacart, Expedia, Shopify, Slack, OpenTable, and Wolfram Alfa, got the opportunity to make their plug-in available at Open AI’s ($20 per month) ChatGPT Plus service.
But OpenAI could become something far more than just a hot platform. And the plug-ins could play an important role in ChatGPT’s growth by connecting it with actionable third-party knowledge.
“It is interesting how these plug-ins, and eventually other implementations, allow for brands, companies, and services to integrate some of their own proprietary foundational models, or smaller language models, to be used in conjunction with ChatGPTs large models,” Bajarin says. “This could be an important trend to come.”