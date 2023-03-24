Did OpenAI just have its ‘App Store’ moment?

We may have just witnessed the birth of OpenAI ‘s version of an app store.

There were no splashy press events or full-page ads announcing the launch—just a few tweets and a blog post—but the modest debut of ChatGPT’s new plugin system could end up being a pivotal moment in the evolution of personal computing.

“Assume we are on the cusp of a new computing platform shift, with generative AI being the new computing platform,” says Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at market research firm Creative Strategies. “It will spread very quickly to billions of users.”

we are starting our rollout of ChatGPT plugins.



you can install plugins to help with a wide variety of tasks. we are excited to see what developers create!https://t.co/NQ684Yp2LK pic.twitter.com/m7b6vJrj5D — Sam Altman (@sama) March 23, 2023

OpenAI said in the blog post that it’s rolling out its plug-in program “so we can study their real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges.” Rest assured the program will rapidly advance beyond this phase.