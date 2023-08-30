How to submit contributed stories to Fast Company’s Impact section, plus tips on getting published

BY Aimee Rawlins3 minute read

Fast Company’s Impact section selectively accepts outside contributions from industry professionals. Here’s a little bit about how that works.

What we look for Articles submitted for consideration should be of interest to readers of the Impact section, have a tone that is appropriate for Fast Company, and be written by a person, not a PR department. We like articles that introduce new ideas, rely on industry leaders’ expertise, and advance conversations around topics and trends that engage our readers—think op-eds and reported essays rather than content marketing. Please research your idea to make sure it hasn’t been recently covered by Fast Company or another publication. Your piece should present an argument and back it up with evidence. It’s not enough to assert something. The assertion has to be supported convincingly and compellingly. That means having a sharp thesis graph toward the top and including specific examples to support your argument throughout the piece. We’re looking for real-world ways that ideas have been implemented, challenges that companies have faced, and/or practical suggestions for executing on the overarching argument. Submissions without any examples are unlikely to be published.

We appreciate lively, polished writing that balances research or news with fun and memorable anecdotes or examples that help illustrate your point of view. The tone should be loose and conversational, but clear. Avoid jargon, abbreviations, and acronym soup. While we encourage drawing from your own experiences in business to support your ideas, over-the-top self-promotion (of yourself, your company, or your product) will prevent us from publishing your article. Similarly, you can’t discuss companies or products in which you have a financial stake. Fast Company prefers submissions from contributors who are leaders in and knowledgeable about the types of industries and topics we regularly cover in the Impact section: climate change, sustainability, transportation, housing, urban development, labor, agriculture, extreme weather, and social justice issues.

How to submit Submitted articles should generally be between 700 and 1,000 words. We cannot offer to pay for contributed stories. Send via email complete, unpublished articles only, intended strictly for Fast Company’s Impact section, to Aimee Rawlins: arawlins at fastcompany dot com. Please send drafts in either Word or Google Docs; don’t send PDFs or text in the body of an email. Please no pitches, abstracts, outlines, press releases, or interview offers. Some of Fast Company’s other sections also accept submissions; if you feel you have a story that’s well-suited for another section, please consult our masthead and send your pitch or completed article to the appropriate editor for consideration.

What to expect if we accept Submissions are reviewed approximately once a week, and the process is selective. Due to high volumes, we’re unable to respond to all submissions. Feel free to send one follow-up email. If we still don’t respond, it’s safe to assume that your piece was not selected for publication. We’re unable to give feedback about why a submission may not have been selected for publication, but you’re welcome to pitch new ideas. For stories we do choose to publish: Content will be edited for style, tone, and substance; you should expect at least one round of edits.

Headlines and subheads are subject to change.

Links may be added for context.

Art will be added at the discretion of Fast Company staff, but if you have photos that could accompany the story, please send them with your completed draft.

Articles may or may not be promoted across Fast Company’s family of sites, on our homepage, in our newsletters, and via our social feeds.

Fast Company may permit a select number of partner outlets to syndicate contributed articles that we’ve published originally. Fast Company requests that contributed articles remain exclusive to our site for three to five business days, after which time they may be reprinted in part or in full on other sites, with a link back to the original article on Fast Company. To repurpose or use Fast Company articles for commercial purposes, please contact MV Licensing.