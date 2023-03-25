4,000 new customers and $2 billion in deposits: How Brex sprang into action as Silicon Valley Bank collapsed

Two weeks ago, on what seemed like a typical Wednesday, Brex cofounder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras discovered something curious: a “weird” amount of inflows to deposits, as Brex’s enterprise customers moved cash onto the platform.

Brex, a six-year-old startup worth $12.3 billion, offers spend management solutions for businesses, including cash accounts that can be used to pay bills and fund payroll. Though Brex now serves large companies, it got its start serving fellow Y Combinator participants; tech startups remain a significant portion of its customer base.

Later that day, Dubugras got a couple of text messages about Silicon Valley Bank: there were rumors that the storied Silicon Valley institution could be in trouble. Brex banked with SVB, and Dubugras knew it well. He also knew that there had been questions about its risk profile for months. Back in November, one of Brex’s investors and board members, Greenoaks managing partner Neil Mehta, had sent an email to his portfolio companies outlining his concerns about SVB’s exposure to higher interest rates.

Dubugras thought that real trouble was unlikely, but the rumors explained the inflows to Brex cash accounts. He started making calls.