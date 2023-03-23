Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Chew was hammered throughout the day, with politicians peppering him with an exhaustive line of questioning on everything from user privacy to national security.

Despite TikTok CEO’s best efforts, congressional sentiment remains strongly against the app

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on “TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms,” on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. [Photo: Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris4 minute read

Give Shou Zi Chew credit for one thing. During his testimony before House lawmakers Thursday, the TikTok CEO managed to do something no politician or pundit has been able to achieve in decades: Bridge the political gap.

“You have unified Republicans and Democrats and if only for a day, we’re actually unified because we have serious concerns,” Texas Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican, told the social media executive, underlining the grave concerns both parties expressed during his nearly five-hour-long-appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Chew was hammered throughout the day, as politicians peppered him with an exhaustive line of questioning on everything from user privacy to national security. The interrogation comes as the government weighs a possible ban on the company. 

If you weren’t able to keep up with the testimony, here are a few highlights.

The tone was set early on

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington State, a Republican, was the first to question Chew and asked him almost immediately to state “with 100% certainty” that the Chinese government couldn’t use the app as a surveillance tool on American citizens or manipulate the content they see. Chew replied that firewalls keep U.S. user data from “all unwanted foreign access” and “free from any manipulation from any government.”

Rodgers wasn’t satisfied.

“If you can’t say it 100% certain, I take that as a ‘no,’” she said.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics