Despite TikTok CEO’s best efforts, congressional sentiment remains strongly against the app

Give Shou Zi Chew credit for one thing. During his testimony before House lawmakers Thursday, the TikTok CEO managed to do something no politician or pundit has been able to achieve in decades: Bridge the political gap.

“You have unified Republicans and Democrats and if only for a day, we’re actually unified because we have serious concerns,” Texas Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican, told the social media executive, underlining the grave concerns both parties expressed during his nearly five-hour-long-appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Chew was hammered throughout the day, as politicians peppered him with an exhaustive line of questioning on everything from user privacy to national security. The interrogation comes as the government weighs a possible ban on the company.

If you weren’t able to keep up with the testimony, here are a few highlights.