Aurora’s self-driving truck tech is one step closer to hitting the road

Self-driving truck startup Aurora announced on Monday that it has reached its “feature complete” milestone. The long-awaited benchmark means the company believes it has its core technology in place and can focus on fine-tuning its autonomous trucks as it races toward making them completely roadworthy, a step it calls “Aurora driver ready.” It expects to begin commercial deployment in 2024, starting with the highway corridor from Dallas to Houston.

With the company’s new Aurora Driver Beta 6.0 software, “all the parts are in place,” says CEO Chris Urmson in an interview with Fast Company. “It may not work as well as it needs to launch the truck yet, but it’s taking a huge amount of risk off the table, because it means we’ve got a solution for all of it, and we just need to refine.” Aurora cofounder and CEO Chris Urmson [Photo: Courtesy Aurora] Urmson, an original member of Google’s self-driving car project—now known as Waymo—is a soft-spoken but assured leader who started Aurora along with former Tesla head of autopilot Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, who led Uber’s autonomy and perception team. Since its 2017 inception, Aurora has acquired two makers of lidar sensors and Uber’s self-driving unit, gone public, partnered with Volvo, Toyota, Paccar, and Uber’s logistics arm, Uber Freight, and undertaken a self-driving freight pilot test with FedEx. It’s shown up as a strong competitor in a nascent field that’s struggled with growth as funding for expensive, long-term technological gambits has dried up. Aurora’s strategy of partnering with existing companies to bring autonomous vehicles to reality reflects its desire to “focus on the thing we can do best,” says Urmson. In part, that’s a lesson he took away from his time at Google, which led him to conclude that the company was “not really a great partner,” he explains. “They’re really good at a lot of things. And that means that, at times, they may not value what other companies bring to the table.”

Taking a collaborative approach also makes sense to Aurora’s partners—including Uber, which spent enormous sums pursuing its own self-driving initiative before concluding that it was better off working with Aurora. “You need people that are amazing in autonomous technology, like Aurora,” says Lior Ron, CEO of Uber Freight. “And you need people that intimately understand the constraints and opportunities of those solutions in the freight network and can work with shippers to commercialize the technology, like Uber Freight.” The Aurora-Uber partnership includes a place for Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Aurora’s board. “I think of him as a mentor and a friend,” says Urmson. “He just has a bunch of operational experience. When I have a challenge, I can talk to him about it and get some input and ideas on how to solve it.” It started in the desert Urmson has dedicated his whole career to autonomous driving, starting in 2002 when the Defense Department announced the DARPA Grand Challenge, a robot race between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He was part of a team from Carnegie Mellon that “ended up going about seven miles the first year, out of 150,” he remembers. “And then we got stuck on a berm and basically burst into flames. Then a year later we came back with two Humvees and ended up finishing behind the team from Stanford. And then the third year [DARPA] moved it from a race across the desert to something where we had to drive on our side of the road and interact with other vehicles. That was the Urban Challenge. And we ended up winning that one, which was exciting.”

