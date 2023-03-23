Jack Dorsey’s Cash App accused of fraud in damning report by activist short seller

“CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that users could get government payments through Cash App ‘immediately’ with ‘no bank account needed’ due to its frictionless technology,” the report reads. “Within weeks of Cash App accounts receiving their first government payments, states were seeking to claw back suspected fraudulent payments—Washington State wanted more than $200 million back from payment processors while Arizona sought to recover $500 million, former employees told us.”

The accusations came after what the firm said was a two-year investigation. The main focus of criticism was Block’s Cash App , a peer-to-peer payment platform that lets users send money to friends and family.

Hindenburg Research, a respected short seller, said Block (formerly known as Square) allowed criminal activity to operate and flourish by taking a “Wild West” approach to compliance, which “made it easy for bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams, then extract stolen funds quickly.”

It’s Cash App’s alleged criminal ties that are among the most riveting accusations. The report says the platform was quickly embraced by bad actors since it was easy to remain anonymous (using false identities) and, should their accounts be closed, they could quickly get back on the platform.

Block did not respond to a Fast Company request for comment about the report. In a statement to CNBC, however, the company said, “We intend to work with the SEC and explore legal action against Hindenburg Research for the factually inaccurate and misleading report they shared about our Cash App business today. . . . Hindenburg is known for these types of attacks, which are designed solely to allow short sellers to profit from a declined stock price. We have reviewed the full report in the context of our own data and believe it’s designed to deceive and confuse investors. We are a highly regulated public company with regular disclosures, and are confident in our products, reporting, compliance programs, and controls. We will not be distracted by typical short seller tactics.”

Cash App is mentioned in hundreds of hip-hop songs, with artists claiming to use it for everything from drug trafficking and prostitution to paying hit men. (Dorsey, the report notes, bragged about the app’s popularity with music artists at a JPMorgan investor conference in May 2020 and again in 2021.)