Crypto fugitive Do Kwon was reportedly arrested in Montenegro

An individual traveling with false documents who is suspected of being cryptocurrency fugitive Do Kwon has been arrested in the Balkan country of Montenegro, according to a Twitter post from Montenegro’s minister of the interior.

Kwon, a South Korean national, is the founder of the failed crypto stablecoin Terra and its sister token, Luna, which imploded spectacularly last spring, wiping out close to $60 billion in investor funds and sending the crypto market spiraling into what’s now become a crypto winter. In September, South Korean law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest on charges that he broke the nation’s capital markets law. But authorities were unable to determine his whereabouts.

Weeks later, when he could not be found in Singapore, where he was said to reside, international law enforcement agency Interpol issued a “red notice,” asking police worldwide to detain Kwon.

Although dethroned crypto king Kwon was geographically elusive, he could be found on Twitter throughout the months-long search, championing a revived version of his Terra-Luna token system, and opining on last fall’s shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, led by fellow persona non grata Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing charges of his own. Kwon has insisted he was not hiding or fleeing from police, but rather withholding his location for safety concerns.