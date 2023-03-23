It’s not easy to keep remote teams connected. Here are 5 tricks to help bridge the distance

The last several years have turned the conventions of modern work upside down. From the remote work revolution to once-in-a-generation technological leaps, many leaders have struggled to keep up with this high-speed change—especially if they manage global teams.
I know these challenges firsthand. When I started my company 17 years ago, it was just me and a laptop. Now, we have seven offices around the world. And we’re not alone: Global teams have become the norm in the tech industry and beyond.
One survey by Remote found that 66% of IT leaders in the U.S. and U.K. plan to give their employees more options for flexible work. And these leaders predicted that more than a third of roles will be located overseas within five years. Why? A global workforce is good for business. The diversity of international teams can boost innovation and creativity even when you’re not in the same space.
As Forrester’s James McQuivey explains, “there’s good evidence that the dynamics of remote collaboration can actually encourage faster idea generation and more inclusive representation of voices that might feel intimidated to raise their points in an in-person environment.”
Rapid change is the new business reality. That’s why leaders need long-term strategies to effectively manage remote and global teams. Here’s what I recommend:
Reinforce your shared mission
Alignment is essential when employees work in different locations. Even if your Austin team runs marketing and the Tel Aviv office handles development, everyone should have the same core mission and it’s your job to emphasize that purpose.
According to Tsedal Neeley, an author and associate dean of faculty and research at Harvard Business School, leaders need to convey three things to their employees: “who we are, what we do, and I am there for you.” These messages solidify organizational identity, while reassuring global teams that they’re seen and supported.