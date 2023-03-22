This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Mailbrew streamlines dozens of accounts you follow into a customizable digest. It used to cost $8 per month but a new owner has made it free. Read on for how to make the most of it; a demo vid and a recommended setup; caveats; and alternatives. For a quick example, here’s a new public Mailbrew digest I created.

The problem Mailbrew addresses

It’s hard to keep up with everything that’s published daily. Mailbrew is Marie Kondo for your online subscriptions, rolling them up into a neat drawer.

Many of us subscribe to dozens of newsletters.

We follow lots of people on Twitter, Reddit, YouTube and other platforms.

Our inboxes and tabs overflow with stuff we don’t have time for.

See Mailbrew in action

How to use it

Design your digest: Sign up free at Mailbrew.com. Then select whatever blogs, newsletters, news sites, YouTube channels and other sources you want in your digest. Almost anything published online can be included.

Sign up free at Mailbrew.com. Then select whatever blogs, newsletters, news sites, YouTube channels and other sources you want in your digest. Almost anything published online can be included. Customize your feeds: Decide how many links from each source your digest should include. You may want to see three top stories from one of your favorite sites but just one recent Tweet or Youtube video from a vlogger you follow. It’s easy to adjust the digest’s length, order and layout.

Decide how many links from each source your digest should include. You may want to see three top stories from one of your favorite sites but just one recent Tweet or Youtube video from a vlogger you follow. It’s easy to adjust the digest’s length, order and layout. Choose your frequency: Choose how often you want to receive the digest, whether daily, weekly or monthly. You can also decide what time of day it should be emailed. If you prefer, spare your inbox by opting to view your customized digest on the Web rather than receiving it by email.

Recommendation: Start with the following feeds

Your favorite Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit accounts. Newsletters you can’t keep up with. Use a special email address Mailbrew gives you to channel newsletter subscriptions directly into your digest. Your calendar, weather, traffic info, or other news updates you need. Blogs, educational sources or other feeds relevant to your work or hobbies.

Once you’ve made your selections, Mailbrew begins compiling new posts from your sources on a single page that’s emailed to you according to your preference.