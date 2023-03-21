Google says its ready to let the public use its generative AI chatbot, Bard .

The company will grant tens of thousands of users access to the bot in a gradual rollout that starting Tuesday.

Google says people will use the chatbot, which will be available online and as a mobile app, for things like generating ideas (“Bard, how do I keep my plants alive?”), researching ideas (in combination with Search), and drafting first drafts of letters, invites, or proposals.

Google originally announced Bard February 6, alongside some generative AI search functions and developer tools. On March 14, it announced that it will integrate generative AI features across the apps in its Workspace productivity suite.