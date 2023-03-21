Google says its ready to let the public use its generative AI chatbot, Bard.
The company will grant tens of thousands of users access to the bot in a gradual rollout that starting Tuesday.
Google says people will use the chatbot, which will be available online and as a mobile app, for things like generating ideas (“Bard, how do I keep my plants alive?”), researching ideas (in combination with Search), and drafting first drafts of letters, invites, or proposals.
Google originally announced Bard February 6, alongside some generative AI search functions and developer tools. On March 14, it announced that it will integrate generative AI features across the apps in its Workspace productivity suite.
But today marks the first time that Google has released a generative AI chatbot powered by a large language model to the public. Google says the bot is powered by a lightweight and optimized version of LaMDA, and will be updated with newer, more capable models over time.
Eli Collins, VP of product, Google Research, says his group has been working on language models since 2015, two years before Google’s landmark paper on transformer models that led to current large language models such as the OpenAI GPT models that power ChatGPT. Collins says his group has come to a point in its understanding and development of generative AI where it’s ready to release it to the public.
Google, he says, learned a lot about how Bard behaves from Google employees who have been using the bot internally, and now wants to learn even more from users outside the company. Collins also acknowledges that the surprising popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has factored into Google’s decision to release Bard to the public now.