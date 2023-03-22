Life in the Gig Economy: The guy who made a YouTube channel giving rideshare tips

BY Jessica Bursztynsky3 minute read

Pedro Santiago is a 41-year-old gig worker in St. Louis who drives for Uber, Instacart, and DoorDash. He also runs a YouTube channel offering insights and advice about rideshare and delivery jobs. Having worked in the gig economy for almost three years, this is what the experience has been like, in Pedro’s own words. I came into gig work about four or five months pre-COVID. I did it just after work. I had a vacation coming up and I wanted to save. I started doing rideshare because I was a rideshare passenger. I thought I could do this and just pay for this trip, work for a few months, and then not have anything to worry about, like dipping into savings or doing anything else. I did that and I kind of got hooked. That’s when I got furloughed from my job. I was a food and beverage director at a casino. I did gig work in the meantime until I went back to the casino, and then I left the casino and started doing it full-time. Now I’m back to part time. I do Uber Eats and a little bit of Instacart and DoorDash. I do a few things on the side, some freelance stuff, and I have a YouTube channel that’s monetized. It chronicles my journey in the gig economy.

I think most people who do this, based on analytics, do it very part time. It’s a good way to either just pay off debt, pay for something, make ends meet while you’re in between jobs, because it’s a really easy thing to do. It’s very easy to get on the app. So I think in that regard, it can be really positive for most people. It’s not something that I would look at long term and be like, “Hey, I think I’ll go back full time for an extended period of time.” I just don’t see that being sustainable for the long term, but I think it’s really great in the interim or short term. I wouldn’t want to do it full time. There might be some weeks here and there when something came up, that I might do it, and there are times that I’ll work a decent amount of hours to make some content for the YouTube channel. When you first start doing this kind of work, you see a lot of the negative. Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up into like, “Oh man, it’s tough to make money. I’m having a bad day.” You’re in your car alone.