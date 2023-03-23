In 2023, travelers are into self-care—and they want you to know it

Spring has sprung, and summer vacation might feel like it’s just around the corner. It’s time to dream of packed suitcases and jetting into the wild blue yonder in search of adventure. In that spirit, American Express Travel surveyed 8,000 people across the world to get a sense of travel trends for this year. Here’s what they found:
- Travelers want novelty, and to support communities: 71% of respondents say they want to go somewhere off the beaten path, while 78% say they want to go somewhere that supports local communities, and 83% say they want to shop at small businesses while on vacation.
- Digital screens are inspiring jet-setting: 75% of respondents say social media has inspired their trips, 64% say a TV show, movie, or news source has inspired their trips, and 48% say they want to travel somewhere so that they can show off on social media.
- Wellness vacations are trending: 73% of respondents say they are planning vacations around improving their physical and emotional health, 68% say they are picking travel destinations in nature to help with mental clarity, and 43% say they’ve selected a hotel based on its spa and wellness amenities.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.