Amtrak’s new cheap fares to New York City and D.C. are as low as $5, but there’s a catch

Amtrak is hoping to get more people to ride its rails by offering a new type of fare that sees one-way tickets costing as little as $5. These cheap tickets will get you to or from popular destinations including New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Newark, and Philadelphia.

Amtrak says its new Night Owl fares are “a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer later or earlier departures.”

Amtrak’s ultra-low fares are part of its new Night Owl offerings . As the name implies, the fares are for select journeys during the evening and very early morning hours, specifically between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. These Night Owl fares are also only being offered on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes. Those routes include:

And there are some more benefits than just low ticket prices. All Night Owl ticket holders will be able to bring up to four bags with them on their trip and customers are able to arrive at the departing station just minutes before their departure—not hours like you need to for a flight.

Amtrak’s new Night Owl fares targeting the Northeast Corridor are notable as tickets on NEC routes are generally the priciest of any routes in the country. The reason for this, as Insider explained in 2019, is that many Amtrak routes in other parts of the United States lose money due to operational costs. But its NEC routes have much higher traffic, so Amtrak keeps prices high on those routes and then filters those profits through to keep the other routes running.

The fact that Amtrak is now offering rock-bottom prices for some of its NEC routes is a sign that the company is aware travelers are feeling the inflation pinch, and thus it is trying to offer more affordable options in its busiest markets.