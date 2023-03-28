Two big reasons YouTube TV is still great after the price hike

When I signed up for YouTube TV in 2017, its $35 monthly price tag felt too good to be true.
In 2019, when the cost went up to $50, that felt more realistic. For the features and channel lineup, it was a great deal compared to other providers.
When they raised it again to $65 in 2020, that stung a bit—but felt like it had kind of reached parity with all the other players.
Now, it’s going up again—albeit almost three years later, and “only” by $8. Given that every prior increase has been by $15, I won’t be surprised to see another $7 added onto my bill within the next year or two anyway.
I’m not leaving, though. Not yet, at least. Here’s why.
It still beats cable
There’s been some grumbling that we’re fast approaching cable pricing with these streaming TV services now.
That’s technically kinda-sorta true, but not really. I have Fios internet, to which I could add a comparable TV package for $75 per month. However, that just covers my channels and a cable box for one TV in my house. To cover all our TVs would add an extra $42 a month in cable-box fees. And that doesn’t include recording shows. DVR service starts at $12 for 50 hours and tops out at $30 for 200 hours.