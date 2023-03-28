Two big reasons YouTube TV is still great after the price hike

When I signed up for YouTube TV in 2017, its $35 monthly price tag felt too good to be true.

In 2019, when the cost went up to $50, that felt more realistic. For the features and channel lineup, it was a great deal compared to other providers.

When they raised it again to $65 in 2020, that stung a bit—but felt like it had kind of reached parity with all the other players.

Now, it’s going up again—albeit almost three years later, and “only” by $8. Given that every prior increase has been by $15, I won’t be surprised to see another $7 added onto my bill within the next year or two anyway.