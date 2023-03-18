Ads for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are now blanketing New York City subways

The diabetes medication, which can also be used for long-term weight management, has become a near-overnight sensation, moving from hushed Hollywood diet aid to the mainstream. Ozempic is now on the cover of magazines, the lips of comedians, and in TV ads and unpaid social media posts.

This week, the injectable medication made its way to New York City subways via an ad campaign from telehealth company Ro, which recently started offering Wegovy and other GLP-1 agonists to its patients online.

[Photo: Ro]

Ozempic and other medications of its type—called GLP-1 agonists or semaglutides—were approved by the FDA in 2020, intended for adults with type 2 diabetes. But they have become popular for their off-label use as appetite suppressants, with celebrities from Elon Musk to Kim Kardashian (reportedly) using them for rapid weight loss in a short time period. No long-term studies have been done on the off-label use of the drugs, and some experts say the risks of taking them may outweigh their benefits for people who do not have obesity. The side effects of Ozempic and the semaglutide Wegovy include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. That hasn’t stopped teleheath companies and others from cashing in on the drugs’ pop-culture ubiquity.