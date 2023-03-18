Here’s how President Biden could actually ban TikTok

Donald Trump famously tried to ban TikTok with an executive order in 2020, only to be blocked by federal courts. The question now is: Can the Biden administration succeed where Trump failed?

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week, a federal task force has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their stakes in the app, or face a national ban. It’s a clear sign that TikTok’s yearslong effort to placate the White House over its data security practices hasn’t worked.

But experts say President Joe Biden might need new legal mechanisms to actually ban TikTok without running into the same problems that doomed his predecessor’s attempt.

Here are some ways Biden could try and scrap the app, and how they could play out: