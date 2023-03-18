Here’s how President Biden could actually ban TikTok

Donald Trump famously tried to ban TikTok with an executive order in 2020, only to be blocked by federal courts. The question now is: Can the Biden administration succeed where Trump failed?
As first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week, a federal task force has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their stakes in the app, or face a national ban. It’s a clear sign that TikTok’s yearslong effort to placate the White House over its data security practices hasn’t worked.
But experts say President Joe Biden might need new legal mechanisms to actually ban TikTok without running into the same problems that doomed his predecessor’s attempt.
Here are some ways Biden could try and scrap the app, and how they could play out:
Use foreign investment oversight
The Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been leading the federal government’s review of the app. A branch of the Treasury Department with the authority to demand companies cancel deals deemed to be national security risks, CFIUS forced a Chinese firm to sell LGBTQ dating app Grindr in 2020.
Since Biden took office, TikTok has been trying to appease CFIUS by proposing a data security arrangement that it calls “Project Texas,” in which it would move user data to U.S.-based centers overseen by Oracle.
But CFIUS clearly hasn’t been convinced. And while this wouldn’t be the first time it’s demanded a company sell an app, it’s never banned a social media app before, which could lead to legal challenges over the limits of its authority.