5 ways trauma-informed leaders can help ease workers’ anxieties

Change is inevitable in business. Change, though, can create fear, especially when it comes without communication and support. And one of the things I’ve learned over more than 25 years working with people in trauma and distress is that fear inhibits performance. When we are afraid, it’s more difficult to think creatively, to solve problems, to communicate, to recall what we’ve learned, and to make good decisions.

Right now, workers in many industries have serious fears. More than 100,000 tech workers have been laid off so far this year. Plus, the recent news about SVB has shaken many. Even workers at organizations where no one’s job is at risk many feel anxious at the gloomy financial outlook. These fears may be exacerbated for those who have been through layoffs before, or who are already struggling in other areas of their lives, for instance, with an illness or caring for a loved one. All of this can make it very difficult for teams to stay productive—and for leaders, this can create a challenge. Leaders must allay fears without overpromising when they themselves may not know what is coming. How can a leader manage through economic uncertainty in a compassionate and trauma-informed way? First, it’s essential to recognize the anxiety that is likely affecting your team, even if you don’t hear about it directly. In fact, silence may indicate that people are afraid to ask questions or raise concerns. Thus, leaders should be sure to address the anxiety proactively, and with as much transparency as possible. When you share information, you cut through the fear, gossip, rumination that is hobbling your productivity.

Of course, you may think you don’t have much information to share. I’ll bet, though, that there is more you could share than you think. Here are a few ideas: 1. Lead with the facts In general, when working with people experiencing distress, any factual information relevant to the source of the distress that can be shared accurately should be shared. Do not sugarcoat how your team is doing and do not catastrophize. In my experience, people can handle just about any information as long as they feel they are being treated with respect and honesty. When they feel that the truth is being obfuscated, it amplifies fears, and destroys trust—when you need it the most. 2. Provide information on the process It’s also helpful to share information about organizational processes and planning—what happens next, how decisions are made, who is involved, and how long the next phase will take. Allowing insight into the process used for making decisions enhances trust and a sense of fairness.

3. Demonstrate your values Trauma-informed leaders understand that organizational values, or even personal values, can also help calm fear and distress in times of uncertainty. Shared values build community and show people that they aren’t alone in facing any potential difficulties that have occurred (or that they fear will occur). 4. Be clear that there are unknowns It is also helpful to be open about the things you don’t know or can’t share. When leaders are honest about a lack of information or an inability to share it, they build trust by showing that they aren’t hiding anything. This often makes it more likely that people will be patient, wait for additional information, and trust their team leaders. 5. Be empathetic and clear Finally, remember that fear makes it difficult to process information. We can help people understand and retain information by being thoughtful about how we communicate. Use short, clear sentences. This is not the time for a lengthy dissertation. Aim for sentences of five to seven words. Second, repeat yourself. I have found that people who have experienced trauma tend to hear about a third of what I say, so if there is essential information, I try to say it at least three times. Third, follow up in writing. Even if the person seems to be comprehending, it’s likely they’ll forget what you’ve said soon afterward. Send an email later (and maybe another a week after that).