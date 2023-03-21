Apple’s silence on generative AI grows louder

BY Mark Sullivan5 minute read

Generative AI announcements from major tech companies continue to roll in; meanwhile, Apple’s silence on the subject grows louder.

Large language models—whether or not you believe they’re capable of true intelligence—will likely prove to be meaningfully helpful in both work and personal settings, once they become better trained and more predictable. Recent announcements from Salesforce and Microsoft have shown how AI models, trained both on huge piles of text and proprietary company data, can reduce busywork and increase productivity in work settings. It follows that large language models, given access to the right data, could be similarly useful in personal computing. For example, generative AI could put a foundation of general knowledge underneath the more specific informational and task-oriented data that voice assistants like Apple’s Siri typically call up. It might give Siri a basic knowledge of how the world works, as seen in ChatGPT, and therefore a better framework for understanding and helping users. A better understanding of the underlying meaning behind a user request to lead to more useful, on-point responses. Indeed, it may not be long before Apple is forced to reckon with users who are wondering why ChatGPT seems so much smarter than Siri.

Pulled into an arms race Apple has stayed out of the generative AI discussion so far, mainly because the technology is not seen as directly disruptive to its core businesses (hardware)—at least not in the way that generative AI could be disruptive to Google’s core Search business, or to Microsoft’s core productivity apps business. Also, Apple is known as a “fast follower”; it likes to wait until new technologies have matured, then jump in with its own Apple-flavored version. So far, the company has treated AI as an enabling technology that it deploys behind the scenes to make its devices and apps work better (the image selection and editing features in its Photos app, for example). But those old habits may not work with generative AI. The technology, for better or worse, may be the Next Big Thing, with transformative power on the order of social media or mobile computing. It may be too important to keep on ice in an R&D lab or to cast in a behind-the-scenes role. Generative AI has already caught the industry’s—and the public’s—attention starting with the public release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google was on a path to gradually work generative AI into its existing services, but as the public (including investors) came to understand the potentially transformative power of the generative AI, the company moved quickly to deploy the tech. Google’s first generative AI product was a public-facing chatbot called Bard; it made no announcement at all when, many months ago, it quietly began using generative AI to analyze the intent of search queries.

