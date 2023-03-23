How IBM responded to the Snowden revelations with ‘good power’

I’d only been CEO of IBM for a year and a half when something happens that would change the nature of the global tech industry. In June 2013, an intelligence contractor named Edward Snowden leaks classified government documents to the Washington Post and the Guardian newspapers. The documents state that the U.S. government has been collecting data from several tech companies to track people potentially connected to terrorism. The surveillance program, called PRISM, conducts broad sweeps of internet traffic, making it possible for the private communications of American citizens to be collected and possibly viewed without a court order, amounting to warrantless surveillance.

When I first hear the news about PRISM, I’m surprised but not worried. IBM has no connection to it, and we aren’t among the companies named in the leaked documents. This isn’t my problem, I think. Then the phone starts ringing. Foreign governments are calling. They’re asking about their data on IBM systems—how we secure it, where we keep it, how we respond to government requests to access it, whether we are letting the U.S. government see it. We already have contracts ensuring that we don’t do this, but still they want to hear it from me. My erroneous assumption that IBM won’t get caught up in PRISM fallout swings to disbelief as we get inquiries from organizations we’ve worked with for years, sometimes decades, asking about the security of our systems, and questioning our intentions and integrity.

Months go by, and by early 2014, my team is debating what to do. We’re not at the center of this problem, so we could lay low and hope to stay out of the heat. Or we can go on the offensive and speak more publicly to try to differentiate ourselves. We pick the latter. Whatever we say can’t be platitudes. We’ll only be taken seriously if what we put out is clear, concise, and of course true. Our head lawyer, Robert C. Weber, volunteers to write our beliefs and positions about data safety and security. We must be sure that whatever we write we can prove with evidence. On March 14, 2014, IBM releases “A Letter to Our Clients About Government Access to Data.” It states that IBM has absolutely no connection to PRISM and does not put backdoors in its products or provide software source code or encryption keys to the NSA or any other government agency. Our clients appreciate and applaud the letter, but these won’t be our last words on the subject of privacy.

