Why the SPLC’s new logo ditched its famous icon

The Southern Poverty Law Center bankrupted the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups through the power of the legal system—and so it might have come as a surprise when the organization recently unveiled its new logo, it was conspicuously lacking the scales of justice icon that had defined the organization for years. [Image: SPLC]

It was a change that no one on the project team took lightly—but the organization was committed to bold moves, and for good reason. [Image: courtesy Champions Design] “Historically, it’s been a law firm, it’s been a legal service for voting rights and civil rights and advocacy groups, but over time, it’s expanded into something that’s much more than that,” says Chris Mihal, SPLC’s director of creative. In 2022, the organization completed a new strategic framework focused on its four key offerings: law, education, policy, and programming, centered around the critical subjects of hate and extremism, children’s rights, economic justice, immigrant justice, LGBTQ rights, criminal justice reform, and voting rights. With its vision for the future laid out, the SPLC needed a strong, holistic, and flexible brand and communications framework that could accommodate its fast flow of output and reflect the wider body of work the organization does today. Alongside the hard-edged justice elements the organization was known for, they also wanted to bring elements of positivity and hope into the mix. Collectively, it was a tall order—and the SPLC had already gone through two attempts to find a solution.

With his editorial background directing design at Variety and Barron’s, Mihal admired Champions Design’s Martin Luther King Jr. anniversary issue of The Atlantic and had long wanted to work with the agency on a project. So he called them up and got in touch with co-founder Jennifer Kinon. [Image: courtesy SPLC] “The thing that they seemed very committed to was change, more than anything else,” Kinon says. “They were really firm when they came to us that they needed something new, something different.” Ultimately, the scales of justice gave way to a typographic solution—and an acronym, which the organization is also best known by today: SPLC.

“They are Southern—that is the focus, that is the drive, that is who they are,” Kinon says. “But poverty law is not central to who they are anymore. Poverty Law is a relic of the civil rights era, just sort of coded language.” [Image: courtesy SPLC] After a research phase where the team identified the brand’s DNA as being fierce, vigilant, reliable, and Southern, they focused on the lateral design characteristics of power, agility, intelligence, and warmth. The logo was based on Okay Type’s Harriet, with redrawn letters and custom terminals. It was punctuated (quite literally) with a period/interpunct intended to call to mind Southern Gothic architecture, while providing a declarative note of confidence. [Image: courtesy SPLC] To build out the graphic language and accommodate the SPLC’s broad output—from the striking and serious to the inspiring and hopeful—Champions developed a supplementary tile system for the brand. Kinon says it will allow the SPLC to intentionally set tone, and do so at the speed required by their volume of output.

“They do such an emotional range in their work,” she notes. “It is solemn. It is scary. It is joyous. There’s so much in what they do that the work just needed to make space for all of it.” [Image: courtesy Champions Design] Using geometric elements rooted in Southern Gothic architecture while also being reminiscent of the regional tradition of quilting, Champions’s variable solution proposes single tiles for sobering content, and multiple tiles for items lighter in tone. A frame of four tiles, meanwhile, celebrates subjects via portraiture—as the brand guidelines note, “The frame is our core strategy for highlighting our admiration for the faces that represent everything the SPLC upholds and stands for.” [Image: courtesy SPLC] In the end, while the scales of justice have fallen away from the logo, they no doubt remain a critical element of the SPLC’s work—but not the only one. When it comes to the new mark, Mihal says his colleagues have embraced it, and there’s a surge of energy around the work.

[Image: courtesy Champions Design] “One of the big goals was really about amplifying the message and giving it a larger, louder, smarter platform,” Mihal says. “It really crystallizes the messaging that we’re trying to get out there.” Or, as Champions puts it: “It says SPLC—period.” [Image: courtesy Champions Design]