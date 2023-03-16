Say hello to Kellanova, your new favorite ‘global snacking’ business

As part of their planned separation into two food companies—one for cereal in North America, and another for its other food products worldwide—Kellogg announced the names for their new daughter companies.

The cereal business will now be known as WK Kellogg Co, named after the company’s original founder, Will Keith Kellogg. WK Kellogg Co will focus on manufacturing cereal for North America and the Caribbean, such as its iconic brands Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Mini-Wheats.

The global snack company will be called Kellanova, a name chosen to both recall its founder’s name, and anticipate a bright future with “nova”—which comes from the Latin word for “new.” It will continue to produce brands like Pringles, Cheez-Its, and Pop-Tarts.

The classic Kellogg’s red script logo, originally inspired by the founder’s signature, will continue to be used by both companies.