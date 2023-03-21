Want to speed up Windows? Tweak these 3 settings

In its first 37 years, Windows has come a long way. But thanks to its nearly unlimited selection of apps, beautiful visuals, and other resource-hungry capabilities, system slowdowns can still present a very real challenge.

There’s hope, though. With a couple of minutes and a handful of clicks, you can speed things up exponentially and keep them running smoothly into the future. These tricks work for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, so give them a try if your PC feels a bit sluggish.

Prevent apps from starting automatically

Many programs that come pre-installed on your PC or that you install yourself think they’re so very important that they have the unmitigated gall to start automatically each time your computer starts.

The thing is: Most of them don’t need to be running all the time. And each program that’s running takes away system resources from other programs.