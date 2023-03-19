What is venture debt—and how will SVB’s collapse affect it?

BY Rafael Canton3 minute read

The startup community is still reeling after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The California-based lender was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. late last week after several VC firms advised companies they invest in to pull funds from the bank, leading to a bank run.

On Monday, the bank resumed business with a new CEO as Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, as it continues to look for a buyer. In addition to providing banking services for many tech startups, SVB was also the largest issuer of venture debt. According to a report by The Information, SVB had about $6.7 billion in loans to early- and mid-stage private companies in 2022. For startups, several big questions still loom: What will happen to SVB’s clients with venture debt? And what will its collapse mean for this important source of funding? Here’s what you need to know. What is venture debt? Venture debt is a type of loan typically offered to early-stage, high-growth companies from specialized banks or lenders. It’s a common funding method for startup companies that are fast-growing but not yet profitable. What’s the difference between venture capital and venture debt? With venture capital, companies raise money from investors, commonly in exchange for a sizable portion of equity in the company.

Venture debt on the other hand is a loan with a bank or financial institution. It’s often raised around the same time as equity funding to extend the company’s runway or can be used as a bridge to provide needed cash between equity funding rounds. Unlike traditional business loans, venture debt usually includes an “equity kicker” that gives the lender the ability to obtain shares in the company later if it gets sold or goes public. What are the pros and cons of venture debt? One upside to using venture debt is that it gives companies working capital to grow without having to give away much equity. Taking on venture debt also allows companies to raise money without setting a new valuation. That’s particularly handy if the potential value of the company may have dropped, allowing companies to avoid a down round that would dilute the equity of founders and existing shareholders. One big downside to venture debt is that, unlike equity financing, it needs to be repaid—with interest. Investment is also typically tied to specific business plan milestones, which can be more restrictive than with equity financing.