I tried the MasterClass for chefs. Here’s what I learned

If your laptop isn’t being flecked with olive oil spatter during a decathlon of online cooking classes, you’re probably doing something wrong. Of course, you’re probably doing something wrong anyway. That’s just the nature of this journey.

After a couple of weeks using YesChef, my laptop was once again in shambles. Shiny smudges on the trackpad. Crusty texture on the keys. And yes, greasy Jackson Pollock oil droplets—the kind that need to be scraped, not scrubbed—all over the screen. There was no time to worry about that, though. Not while juggling two full fry pans for an imminent dinner party. Instead, I had to look past the residue on my screen and do exactly what the tiny Nancy Silverton who lives there commanded, as though she were the rat from Ratatouille. Luckily, the weeks leading up to this moment didn’t just turn my laptop into a backsplash and my kitchen into a test kitchen: They also turned me into a more confident home cook.

Nancy Silverton [Photo: YesChef]

The concept behind YesChef is essentially MasterClass: Whoops, All Cooking Lessons—and that’s intentional. Founder Steve Avery was inspired to build the service after his mother gifted him a Gordon Ramsey MasterClass back in 2017. He enjoyed watching the videos, but never used them as intended, despite Ramsey’s obvious talent as a chef and educator. However, if a service could combine the star power and instructional depth of MasterClass with the intimacy and biographical narrative of Chef’s Table on Netflix, well, Avery figured, that would be right up his alley. The entrepreneur soon put together a business plan and started reaching out to chefs he was interested in shadowing—many of whom he’d first seen on Chef’s Table.

“I basically made YesChef for myself,” he tells Fast Company over Zoom. “I’m customer 001.”